'Threats & Verbal Abuse' — Josh Duggar's Life Behind Bars Revealed As Loved Ones Plead For Lenient Sentence

Josh Duggar's loved ones are pleading with a judge to give the disgraced reality star a lenient sentence in new letters detailing his life behind bars.

Neighbor Nicole Burruss shed light on his time at Washington County Jail since last December when the 19 Kids and Counting alum was taken into custody following a guilty verdict.

Josh currently faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines on each count after being convicted of downloading sexual abuse material, some of which depicted children under the age of 12.