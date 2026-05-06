Josh Duggar Accuses Parents Jim Bob and Michelle of 'Putting Their Image Before Family' in Leaked Texts After His Child Sex Abuse Material Conviction
May 6 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Josh Duggar accused his parents of putting image before family following his 2021 child sex abuse material conviction.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a series of angry text messages from Josh, 38, showing the disgraced TV star laying into both Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar for their roles in his fall from grace after he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the crime.
'I Am Very Disappointed'
According to People, Josh wrote: "(I) am very disappointed.
"I feel like you just don't receive criticism or take admission for your own actions THAT HAVE DIRECTLY AFFECTED MY LIFE, including in this situation."
The former 19 Kids and Counting star went on to tell his mom: "I AM NOT BLAMING YOU FOR THE SITUATION, BUT YOU ARE BLAMING ME – AND YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW THE TRUTH – YOU SAID THAT YOURSELF TODAY."
Josh declared his innocence in multiple messages, claiming that a man he worked with at a used car dealership allegedly downloaded the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to his computer.
'You Keep Trying To Make Yourselves Look Good'
He also said that his parents should not treat him differently, whether or not they believe him.
"I just think you don’t get it. You don’t understand how you have hurt me, and you keep trying to make yourselves ‘look good’ instead of trying to be concerned about your responses to my charges or anything else in my life," Josh wrote.
Three months prior, Josh told his mom, Michelle, 59, how difficult life was behind bars while his family was "out going and doing."
He wrote: "(T)he public statements and PR work to save shows and public images I feel were placed above family relationships … and still are to this day."
'Consider Your Role'
The former TLC star said Michelle appeared to “worry about pr more than anything else sometimes."
Though Josh claimed he was “not trying to shift blame for anything,” he asked his mom to “consider your role and change so that other children are not in the same situations later.”
Michelle did not directly address Josh’s claims, but told her son that she loves him and shared messages of support from others.
In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing indecent images of children.
He was accused of downloading the sick files onto a computer at his now-shuttered used car dealership over the course of three days in May 2019.
In May 2022, Josh was sentenced to 151 months in prison, which is between 12 and 13 years, for the crime. He is currently serving his time at FCI Seagoville in Dallas.
Josh has been desperately fighting to be released from prison by filing a series of failed appeals.
The Duggar family has recently been dealing with another legal matter concerning Joseph Duggar.
The 31-year-old was arrested on March 18 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.
He is accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl while on vacation in Panama City, Fla., in 2020.