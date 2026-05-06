Josh Duggar Accuses Parents Jim Bob and Michelle of 'Putting Their Image Before Family' in Leaked Texts After His Child Sex Abuse Material Conviction

According to People, Josh wrote: "(I) am very disappointed.

"I feel like you just don't receive criticism or take admission for your own actions THAT HAVE DIRECTLY AFFECTED MY LIFE, including in this situation."

The former 19 Kids and Counting star went on to tell his mom: "I AM NOT BLAMING YOU FOR THE SITUATION, BUT YOU ARE BLAMING ME – AND YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW THE TRUTH – YOU SAID THAT YOURSELF TODAY."

Josh declared his innocence in multiple messages, claiming that a man he worked with at a used car dealership allegedly downloaded the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to his computer.