Prison Food! Josh Duggar Getting Served All-American Meal for 4th of July Behind Bars
Josh Duggar will be celebrating the Fourth of July just like you — well, almost. RadarOnline.com has obtained FCI Seagoville's food menu for the upcoming holiday, and the reality star-turned-convicted sex predator will be stuffing his face with hamburgers and hot dogs behind bars on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Texas prison — where Duggar, 35, is currently serving a 12-year sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography — tells RadarOnline.com that Josh and his jailbird buddies will be spending Independence Day chowing on all of the classics.
The disgraced ex-19 Kids and Counting star can pair his burgers and hot dogs with potato salad, watermelon, and baked beans. He'll also get to wash the special prison meal down with ice cream for dessert.
Duggar's Texas facility pulled out all the stops this holiday. RadarOnline.com already told you — inmates at FCI Seagoville kicked off the July 4th weekend with a days-long concert featuring several bands.
The former TLC star and his incarcerated pals rocked out on Saturday from noon to 6 PM, followed by another 6-hour show Sunday.
The jailbirds got a musical break on Monday — but the performances will pick back up on Tuesday at 1 PM. The concerts weren't the only special extracurriculars Duggar enjoyed over the weekend.
According to a flyer obtained by RadarOnline.com, the prison's recreation department put on an array of recreational activities for the holiday festivities.
FCI Seagoville's game schedule included standouts, like can jam toss, putt-putt golf, sand bowling, cornhole toss, soccer shoot-out, can knock down, basket bean bag toss, and baseball free throw. The facility also hosted dominoes, chess, horseshoes, and basketball competitions — and prisoners who participated got food incentives.
"The recreation department will provide consumable incentives for individuals that participate in the midway games," the flyer read. "Incentives are won by redeeming tickets that are earned at each game."
While Duggar's facility hosted a massive July 4th blowout, not every famous prisoner was as lucky. A spokesperson for convicted fraudster Julie Chrisley's prison told RadarOnline.com that the ex-reality star's Independence Day ended with bologna sandwiches.
