Prison Food! Josh Duggar Getting Served All-American Meal for 4th of July Behind Bars

A spokesperson for the Texas prison — where Duggar, 35, is currently serving a 12-year sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography — tells RadarOnline.com that Josh and his jailbird buddies will be spending Independence Day chowing on all of the classics.

The disgraced ex-19 Kids and Counting star can pair his burgers and hot dogs with potato salad, watermelon, and baked beans. He'll also get to wash the special prison meal down with ice cream for dessert.