Jordan Neely's Uncle Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property One Day After Proclaiming Daniel Penny Shouldn't Receive Plea Deal

Jordan Neely’s uncle was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property this week just one day after proclaiming Daniel Penny should not receive a plea deal in connection to Jordan’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come nearly one month after Jordan’s chokehold death on May 1, the deceased’s uncle – Christopher Neely – was arrested and charged with four crimes after he was caught with allegedly stolen credit cards and a knife.