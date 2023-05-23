Jordan Neely's Uncle Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property One Day After Proclaiming Daniel Penny Shouldn't Receive Plea Deal
Jordan Neely’s uncle was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property this week just one day after proclaiming Daniel Penny should not receive a plea deal in connection to Jordan’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly one month after Jordan’s chokehold death on May 1, the deceased’s uncle – Christopher Neely – was arrested and charged with four crimes after he was caught with allegedly stolen credit cards and a knife.
According to Daily Mail, Christopher, 44, was arrested on Monday night in Manhattan and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, bail jumping, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Jordan’s uncle reportedly fled from the authorities after he was confronted by a police pickpocket team at the Port Authority bus terminal.
The 44-year-old was reportedly wanted for a series of larcenies and was found with a number of allegedly stolen credit and debit cards upon his arrest.
Sources said Jordan’s uncle was also in possession of a gravity knife, and a review of Christopher’s criminal record found that he had over 70 prior arrests and two active warrants for his arrest when he was taken into custody on Monday night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christopher’s nephew, Jordan Neely, died on May 1 after being placed in a chokehold by 24-year-old ex-Marine Daniel Penny in a NYC subway.
Christopher’s arrest on Monday came just hours after he spoke out about his nephew’s death and said that Penny “needs to be prosecuted” for the suspected murder or Penny “will do it again.”
“He needs to be prosecuted or he will do it again,” Christopher said on Sunday. “It’s a smack in the face for Jordan’s family and the people of New York.”
“I want this to go to trial,” Jordan’s uncle continued. “[Penny] has too much confidence in himself and has to be taught what he did was wrong.”
Jordan’s uncle also spoke out in response to a series of remarks Penny made on Saturday and slammed his nephew’s accused murderer for not only refusing to apologize but for also suggesting he would do it again.
“He thinks what he did was a good deed — that is monstrous,” Christopher said. “How can you say ‘everything I did was right’ when he killed an unarmed man that weighed 100 pounds, if that?”