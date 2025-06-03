EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic 'Parks and Recreation' Star Jonathan Joss Died Next to His Husband After Being Shot Amid Neighbor Bust-Up

Following the shocking murder, de Gonzales took to Facebook to post a statement, explaining what led up to neighbor Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez allegedly shooting the actor.

"My husband, Jonathan Joss, and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire," de Gonzales claimed, referring to their San Antonio house that they lost to a fire in January 2025. Two dogs were also killed in the fire.

He continued: "When we returned to the site to check our mail, we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view.

"This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this, a man approached us. He started yelling violent, homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired."