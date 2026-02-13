Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Hill's Weight Trolling Nightmare Rolls On — Despite Star Shedding Massive Amount of Flab for New Role

Photo of Jonah Hill
Source: MEGA

Jonah Hill's transformation has led to backlash.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Sensitive Jonah Hill is once again at the center of a social media storm – this time as he's being accused of being "too skinny" and "less funny-looking" after shedding what experts estimate to be more than 200 pounds for his new film role.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Hill's dramatic transformation for his role in Outcome has reignited a familiar cycle of trolling for the actor, with critics now mocking him for the very changes that once drew ridicule in reverse.

Trolls Come for Jonah Hill's Weight

Photo of Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer.
Source: MEGA

Hill appears alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer in their upcoming Apple TV+ dark comedy, 'Outcome.'

Hill appears opposite Keanu Reeves in a newly released still from the upcoming Apple TV dark comedy, Outcome, standing noticeably slimmer, while sporting a bald head and a greying beard. The film – Hill's third as a director – also stars Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, and is set to stream on April 10.

Yet rather than focusing on the project, much of the online conversation has centered on Hill's appearance. One trainer told us they think Hill has lost more than 200lbs from his heavier heyday.

But the reaction has been merciless. Fans and commentators have now repeatedly labelled Hill "unrecognizable," but others have gone further. Social media posts comparing Hill's new appearance to the portly one he had in his breakout performance in Superbad and his role in The Wolf of Wall Street have filled the Internet.

Trolls have also joked: "I fancied him better fat," and "Former Fatties going skinny is never funny – it makes me sad."

'Jonah Hill Cannot Win'

Photo of Jonah Hill
Source: MEGA

An industry source said Hill has faced relentless trolling at every weight.

Another keyboard warrior sneered: "Jonah has killed the funny by going off the chocolate."

An industry source told us, "Jonah cannot win. When he was heavier, people mocked him relentlessly. Now he's slimmer, he's being trolled for looking ‘too skinny' and not funny anymore. His weight shifts – but the trolling never stops."

Another insider added, "There are people online saying he was more lovable before and that he looks ‘boring' now. It's cruel. He's being criticized for taking care of himself."

Hill was in his early 20s when Superbad was released 19 years ago, and 29 when The Wolf of Wall Street debuted in 2013. The suggestion he has transformed overnight overlooks a journey he has discussed openly since 2011.

Jonah Hill Explains Transformation

Photo of Jonah Hill
Source: MEGA

Hill said losing weight came with maturity and a desire to treat himself better.

That year, speaking after losing 40 pounds, Hill said: "Being healthier came along with maturity, and it's hard because a lot of times people want you to be the guy you were when they met you. And I love doing funny movies, but I want to mature, literally, in how I treat myself.

"I'm not living in a frat house with a bong plastered to the table. But all this stuff (points to his body) is just part of maturing in body and in mind. I just want to be a good man and to make my family proud. And, you know, I want to live a long time."

Hill has repeatedly denied using weight-loss drugs, instead crediting lifestyle changes for his successful flab fight. In 2012, he said, "I wish there was some crazy thing I did, like a pill or a genie, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me."

Photo of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum
Source: MEGA

Hill previously revealed that Channing Tatum urged him to train harder.

He also revealed Channing Tatum bluntly encouraged him to train harder. The renewed focus on his body comes despite Hill's candor about the toll such fixation has taken.

In 2021, he wrote in an Instagram post – later deleted –he had struggled with public mockery about his body for years, before concluding: "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."

