EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Hill's Weight Trolling Nightmare Rolls On — Despite Star Shedding Massive Amount of Flab for New Role

Hill appears opposite Keanu Reeves in a newly released still from the upcoming Apple TV dark comedy, Outcome, standing noticeably slimmer, while sporting a bald head and a greying beard. The film – Hill's third as a director – also stars Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, and is set to stream on April 10.

Yet rather than focusing on the project, much of the online conversation has centered on Hill's appearance. One trainer told us they think Hill has lost more than 200lbs from his heavier heyday.

But the reaction has been merciless. Fans and commentators have now repeatedly labelled Hill "unrecognizable," but others have gone further. Social media posts comparing Hill's new appearance to the portly one he had in his breakout performance in Superbad and his role in The Wolf of Wall Street have filled the Internet.

Trolls have also joked: "I fancied him better fat," and "Former Fatties going skinny is never funny – it makes me sad."