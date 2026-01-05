EXCLUSIVE: Jon Gosselin's Big Day Rocked by Family Rift — Reality TV Alum Crushed After Only Two Kids Attend Wedding to Stephanie Lebo
Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
A new marriage has already started off with a heartbreak for Jon Gosselin.
"I don't think it's hit me yet that we're husband and wife," Gosselin gushed shortly after his November 23 nuptials to Stephanie Lebo, 38, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
"I think it's just, like, overwhelming – we're seeing our friends – it hasn't really set in."
Jon's Heartbreak
While 180 guests helped celebrate the former Jon and Kate Plus Eight star's vows to the former beautician and research analyst, there were some conspicuous no-shows.
Among the eight kids the 48-year-old shares with ex Kate Gosselin, 50, only Hannah and Collin, 21, two of the reality stars' sextuplets, attended, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Family Rift Lingers On
Collin Gosselin, who served as a groomsman, said of his MIA sibs: "I love them, and I hope they know that we would have loved to see them here."
The family splintered after Jon and Kate's messy 2009 divorce and custody battle.
Calling the wedding "freeing," Collin said of his dad: "I guess he really hasn't had it easy in the past, so it's good to see this."