Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jon Gosselin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Gosselin's Big Day Rocked by Family Rift — Reality TV Alum Crushed After Only Two Kids Attend Wedding to Stephanie Lebo

jon gosselin wedding family rift two kids attend
Source: MEGA; @__STEPHANIIEMARIIE__/INSTAGRAM

Jon Gosselin's wedding to Stephanie Lebo was overshadowed by a family rift as only two kids attended.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A new marriage has already started off with a heartbreak for Jon Gosselin.

"I don't think it's hit me yet that we're husband and wife," Gosselin gushed shortly after his November 23 nuptials to Stephanie Lebo, 38, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

"I think it's just, like, overwhelming – we're seeing our friends – it hasn't really set in."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jon's Heartbreak

Article continues below advertisement
jon gosselin wedding family rift two kids attend
Source: @__STEPHANIIEMARIIE__/INSTAGRAM

Stephanie Lebo married Jon Gosselin with only Hannah and Collin Gosselin attending from his eight children.

Article continues below advertisement

While 180 guests helped celebrate the former Jon and Kate Plus Eight star's vows to the former beautician and research analyst, there were some conspicuous no-shows.

Among the eight kids the 48-year-old shares with ex Kate Gosselin, 50, only Hannah and Collin, 21, two of the reality stars' sextuplets, attended, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Rift Lingers On

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kathy Griffin has been 'trawling a string of dating apps' as the lovelorn comic searches for a fresh romance.

EXCLUSIVE: Lovelorn Kathy Griffin 'Trawling String of Dating Apps' in Fresh Manhunt

Jen Aniston has pushed hypnotist beau Jim Curtis toward books and wellness events after their red carpet debut.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Pushes Hypnotist Beau Jim Curtis to Grow His Own Empire With Books and Wellness Events After Making Red Carpet Debut

Article continues below advertisement
Collin said he hoped his siblings knew they were missed at Jon's wedding to Lebo.
Source: @JONGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin said he hoped his siblings knew they were missed at Jon's wedding to Lebo.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Collin Gosselin, who served as a groomsman, said of his MIA sibs: "I love them, and I hope they know that we would have loved to see them here."

The family splintered after Jon and Kate's messy 2009 divorce and custody battle.

Calling the wedding "freeing," Collin said of his dad: "I guess he really hasn't had it easy in the past, so it's good to see this."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.