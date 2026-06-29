EXCLUSIVE: A Cryer-ing Shame — Loudmouth 'Two And a Half Men' Star Jon Cryer Slams 'Pretty in Pink' Brat Pack Co-Star
June 29 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jawing Jon Cryer admitted everything wasn't just ducky with costar Andrew McCarthy while filming 1986's Pretty in Pink, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I thought he was aloof and just a d--k," Cryer, 61, said of his on-screen rival. "We had all kinds of issues."
Cryer Finally Understood McCarthy
The John Hughes-written romantic comedy stars Molly Ringwald as high school senior Andie Walsh, McCarthy as her love interest, Blane McDonnagh, and Cryer as Andie's dorky best bud, Philip F. "Duckie" Dale.
Cryer recalled getting "really mad" at Ringwald and McCarthy goofing off on set while he had a close-up – but later found out the director had instructed the pair to do so because he wanted the young actor enraged for the performance.
The former Two and a Half Men star adds he didn't realize at the time that Brat Pack poster boy McCarthy, now 63, was also navigating his own personal struggles.
"I didn't know what he was going through. He was battling his own demons and had a fractured family relationship with his dad. And he was already starting to have issues with alcohol," said Cryer.
"None of this I knew about at the time, so of course he was aloof. He was just trying to keep it together on a really big job."
McCarthy Confronted Addiction Demons
In his 2021 memoir, Brat: An '80s Story, McCarthy bluntly discusses his problems with booze and cocaine – including an episode while shooting 1987's Less Than Zero, in which he felt as though he nearly had a heart attack after snorting drugs and diving into a pool.
In the book, the now-sober Class hunk also shared he entered rehab in 1992 – and "began a life without alcohol or drugs that has continued, day in and day out."
Additionally, he discusses his long-ago feelings about Cryer, confessing he disliked his castmate from the teen flick because he had "a nervous laugh I found irritating."
Old Feud Finally Buried
But the men seem to have made peace.
In 2024, Cyer said of McCarthy on social media, "For the record, the man is a prince. We were just too young to understand each other."