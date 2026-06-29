EXCLUSIVE: A Cryer-ing Shame — Loudmouth 'Two And a Half Men' Star Jon Cryer Slams 'Pretty in Pink' Brat Pack Co-Star

The John Hughes-written romantic comedy stars Molly Ringwald as high school senior Andie Walsh, McCarthy as her love interest, Blane McDonnagh, and Cryer as Andie's dorky best bud, Philip F. "Duckie" Dale.

Cryer recalled getting "really mad" at Ringwald and McCarthy goofing off on set while he had a close-up – but later found out the director had instructed the pair to do so because he wanted the young actor enraged for the performance.

The former Two and a Half Men star adds he didn't realize at the time that Brat Pack poster boy McCarthy, now 63, was also navigating his own personal struggles.

"I didn't know what he was going through. He was battling his own demons and had a fractured family relationship with his dad. And he was already starting to have issues with alcohol," said Cryer.

"None of this I knew about at the time, so of course he was aloof. He was just trying to keep it together on a really big job."