EXCLUSIVE: The One Hair-Raising Reason Jon Bon Jovi Is Being Slated Over Upcoming 'Vanity' Biopic

The project, written by Cody Brotter, will draw on a catalogue including Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name and It's My Life, though producers Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra have yet to confirm whether the film will focus on a single era or span decades.

Studio executive Jacqueline Garell is overseeing development, with no director or cast yet attached.

From the outset, the announcement has triggered weary reactions among Hollywood observers, who said the biggest issue may not be audience fatigue alone over music biopics after a series of them have hit theaters recently – but the difficulty of finding anyone willing to convincingly play Bon Jovi at his 1980s peak.

"There's a real panic behind the scenes about casting," one development executive told us. "Nobody can agree on who could pull it off without it tipping into parody. Whoever takes it on is going to be mocked relentlessly over having to put on a wig matching Jon's early mullet styles."