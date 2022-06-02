Johnny Depp Visits Wildlife Rescue Organization, Cuddles Orphaned Badger Cub Before Amber Heard Verdict

"Guess who's been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue - no, you're not seeing things- that's the real Johnny Depp!" the charity captioned the sweet shot. Saying Depp "was incredibly complimentary" while touring their facility, Folly Wildlife revealed he got the VIP treatment.

"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!" the organization added.