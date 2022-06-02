Secret Evidence The Jury Never Saw: Eyewitness To Johnny Depp CONFESSED In Text Messages ‘He Kicked' Amber Heard

Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft dropped the bombshell that a text message exists between the Aquaman star and Depp's ex-assistant, in which the latter admits that his boss "kicked" her.

Bredehoft made the shocking revelation on NBC’s Today Thursday morning, claiming the text was not allowed in the defamation trial; therefore, the jury never got to weigh that, medical records, and more into their verdict.