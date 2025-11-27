EXCLUSIVE: The 'Incredibly Painful' Procedure Johnny Depp Endured to Resurrect His Movie Career

By the time he appeared at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote Jeanne du Barry, his teeth appeared severely decayed, prompting widespread concern.

Depp had previously admitted in 1995 that he had "loads of cavities" and an unfinished root canal, insisting: "But I like it. It's like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it," adding, "I'm proud of these. When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I'd rather swallow a tick than have that!"

According to clinicians, years of cocaine and alcohol use can accelerate gum recession, decay and tooth loss, while habitual marijuana use and heavy smoking can cause plaque buildup and severe discoloration.