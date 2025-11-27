Your tip
Johnny Depp
EXCLUSIVE: The 'Incredibly Painful' Procedure Johnny Depp Endured to Resurrect His Movie Career

Johnny Depp has endured a painful procedure to resurrect his movie career.

Nov. 27 2025

Johnny Depp quietly underwent what sources now tell RadarOnline.com was an "incredibly painful" dental overhaul in a bid to revive his film career, marking a dramatic turnaround from the rotting and discolored teeth that shocked fans only a year ago.

The actor's dental problems had long been tied to decades of smoking, substance abuse and the remnants of gold caps he wore as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Resisting Change for Decades

Johnny Depp quietly underwent a painful dental overhaul to revive his career.

By the time he appeared at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote Jeanne du Barry, his teeth appeared severely decayed, prompting widespread concern.

Depp had previously admitted in 1995 that he had "loads of cavities" and an unfinished root canal, insisting: "But I like it. It's like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it," adding, "I'm proud of these. When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I'd rather swallow a tick than have that!"

According to clinicians, years of cocaine and alcohol use can accelerate gum recession, decay and tooth loss, while habitual marijuana use and heavy smoking can cause plaque buildup and severe discoloration.

Reconstructive, Intense and Painful

Depp admitted years ago he had loads of cavities and resisted fixing them.

By 2023, industry insiders say his deteriorating appearance risked jeopardizing future casting opportunities.

One source said: "His dental issues had become so pronounced that studios couldn't overlook them anymore," – adding: "He realized he had to do something if he genuinely wanted a return to form."

Another insider said: "What he underwent wasn't just routine cosmetic work – it was reconstructive, intense and deeply uncomfortable – really, incredibly painful and time-consuming."

They added Depp had resisted intervention for years but eventually agreed after realizing the damage was threatening both his health and career.

A third source added: "He went through several appointments, and a few were downright brutal. But he was committed to seeing it through."

The Dramatic Bahamian Reveal

Dentists extracted damaged teeth and performed deep cleanings over several appointments

It was only early this year, during a vacation in the Bahamas, Depp unveiled the results of his dental overhaul.

Video from a bartender at Lorraine's Café in Exuma showed him smiling broadly, beaming as he jumped behind the bar to mix drinks.

The transformation was impossible to miss. Those close to the actor say his veneers were part of a months-long treatment plan involving extractions, deep cleaning, repairs and custom porcelain work.

Cosmetic professionals note veneers can be both "restorative and aesthetic."

One dental expert said: "Veneers are basically a cover placed over the natural teeth, usually made from composite resin or porcelain. They're bonded to the front of each tooth to alter the color, shape, size or length."

They added composite bonding is "a non-invasive technique that uses a tooth-colored resin applied to the surface, then carefully shaped and polished."

Comeback Signal to Casting Directors

A video from a bartender in Exuma captured him smiling widely with renewed confidence.

Depp's renewed confidence after his procedures was evident when he attended the Christian Dior womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week on 1 October, where he appeared wearing dark blue jeans, a gray peacoat and a fedora.

His smile – bright, symmetrical and strikingly unlike the one that had caused alarm months earlier – drew immediate attention.

A source close to him said: "He's relieved now. He endured a tough ordeal to repair the damage, but he feels as though he's finally regained control."

Another added: "This had nothing to do with vanity. He wanted to look healthy again – and to signal to casting directors that he's ready for a real comeback."

