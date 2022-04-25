TikToker Tipped Off Johnny Depp's Legal Team About Possible Discrepancy In Amber Heard's Abuse Accusations

Johnny Depp's attorney was given a vital piece of information that could poke a serious hole in one of Amber Heard's abuse allegations by a TikTok user.

Radar discovered TikToker @devotedly.yours approached Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, and told her Milani Cosmetics fired back at Heard's claim that she used their product to cover bruises during her relationship with the actor. Heard alleged she suffered the bruises at the hands of Depp.