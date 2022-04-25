TikToker Tipped Off Johnny Depp's Legal Team About Possible Discrepancy In Amber Heard's Abuse Accusations
Johnny Depp's attorney was given a vital piece of information that could poke a serious hole in one of Amber Heard's abuse allegations by a TikTok user.
Radar discovered TikToker @devotedly.yours approached Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, and told her Milani Cosmetics fired back at Heard's claim that she used their product to cover bruises during her relationship with the actor. Heard alleged she suffered the bruises at the hands of Depp.
In opening statements, the Aquaman actress' attorney even showed the palette Heard allegedly used; however, the makeup brand later debunked the allegations — unbeknownst to Depp's legal team — on TikTok, claiming that the product shown in court didn't exist until 2017, which is the year Heard and Depp divorced.
Radaronline.com has learned that @devotedly.yours approached Camille inside the Virginia courthouse after the allegations were made to the jury. "I approached her and told her I had information that could be useful to the case," the TikToker revealed. She also stated that she had emailed the information to Camille.
The email was later posted with the subject line reading, "Makeup evidence for Johnny Depp case."
"I just left you a voicemail and thought it was important to send you this information," the email began. "Amber's attorney showed a concealer kit during her opening statement and claimed it was in her purse the entire time she was with Johnny Depp (2014-2016) and that she used it all the time to cover bruises. The makeup brand, Milani Cosmetics, just posted a tiktok today claiming the palette actually didn't exist until the end of 2017."
As Radar reported, Milani Cosmetics shared the viral clip last week from the company's headquarters, revealing the makeup palette held up in court did not exist until after the duo had split.
Heard's legal team laid it on thick when they introduced the makeup allegation.
"This was what she used. She became very adept at it. You're going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those," her lawyer told the jury while holding the Milani product in court.
This is just one of the many explosive allegations in the defamation trial so far. Depp has taken the stand for several days explaining his side of the story. Heard is expected to testify sometime in the next few weeks.
The exes have been battling for years.
Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in which she spoke about her history of domestic abuse. While she never named him in the story, Depp claims the accusations cost him several roles in big Hollywood films.
Heard countersued him for $100 million, claiming he attempted to derail her career by smearing her name.