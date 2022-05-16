Johnny Depp Chuckles After Amber Heard's Bruised Face Is Shown To Jury, Claims Ex-BFF Raquel Pennington Rushed To Her Rescue Following Fight

Johnny Depp was caught laughing as his ex-wife described the aftermath of an alleged fight that she claimed left her with a bruised face. Amber Heard addressed the court about an alleged altercation between her and Depp that happened in May 2016.

On Monday, the jury in the $50 million defamation trial was shown photos of Heard's bruised face, which she claimed was a result of Depp hitting her with a phone during the fight.