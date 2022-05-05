Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Turns Heads At Chanel Fashion Show In Monaco As Actor's $100 Million Trial Heats Up

A rare public appearance. Johnny Depp's ex Vanessa Paradis was one of many celebs to attend the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show in Monte Carlo, Monaco, looking effortlessly trendy while stepping out.

The French model, 49, lived up to her stylish reputation during the star-studded soiree, posing for photos in a white T-shirt, plaid jacket, skinny jeans and baby pink and black heels.

Stars were gathered to see the debut of a new collection featuring "sophisticated silhouettes where beachside sportswear echoes a modern glamour."

Paradis has been partnered with the brand since 1990 and made sure to show her support in spite of being dragged into Depp's court war with ex Amber Heard.