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Home > Exclusives > Johnny Depp
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EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp in Rage — A-Lister 'Fuming' After Supermodel Cara Delevingne Comes Clean About Canoodling With His Ex

johnny depp cara delevingne amber heard revelation
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp is reportedly furious after Cara Delevingne opened up about Amber Heard romance rumors.

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July 21 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Johnny Depp is furious that hated ex Amber Heard is back in the news – this time for having an affair with Cara Delevingne, just as he had suspected, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said beautiful blabbermouth Delevingne is kissing and telling about her "entanglement" with the Aquaman gal, admitting on a podcast to having a fling with Heard following the actress' split from Depp, 63, in 2016.

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Johnny's Old Wounds Reopened Again

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Cara Delevingne said she and Amber Heard became 'entangled' after the actress' divorce from Johnny Depp.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Cara Delevingne said she and Amber Heard became 'entangled' after the actress' divorce from Johnny Depp.

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"Johnny has worked hard to erase Amber from his personal universe, but it's well known he still carries so much resentment and those scars she inflicted on him will never fully heal," revealed a source.

"So, for Cara to be dredging up dirt like this is really irritating and unnecessary from his viewpoint. It's like this brutal reminder to him that he was totally humiliated by Amber. Even if she didn't have an affair with Cara when they were married, they clearly couldn't wait to hook up and rub his face in it at a later date."

Delevingne, 33, said she first took notice of Heard, 40, on the set of the movie London Fields, in which Depp had an uncredited cameo.

"I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy," said Delevingne. "Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose."

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Court Victory Couldn't Heal Depp

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Depp is reportedly upset that Delevingne's comments have brought Heard back into the spotlight.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Depp is reportedly upset that Delevingne's comments have brought Heard back into the spotlight.

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Technically, Depp came out a winner in a flurry of high-stakes court cases with Heard in 2022. He won over $10million in damages, while she won $2million. In the end, she agreed to pay $1million while Depp announced he would donate the cash to charity.

But it's a widely held view in Depp's world that he is still tormented by the sense of betrayal and the torture that Amber put him through as they battled things out in court, and that's why he has found it such a challenge to trust his heart again.

"Now he's getting flashbacks of all that misery he endured all over again," said a source, who added now Delevingne is stirring things up, it has Depp back to hating on Heard.

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Cara Makes Bombshell Amber Claim

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Delevingne claimed Heard was 'entangled' with other people during the period after her divorce.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Delevingne claimed Heard was 'entangled' with other people during the period after her divorce.

But Delevingne claimed she wasn't the only one scratching at Heard's door.

"We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled," she said. "But she was also entangled with other people."

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