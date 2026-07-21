EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp in Rage — A-Lister 'Fuming' After Supermodel Cara Delevingne Comes Clean About Canoodling With His Ex

"Johnny has worked hard to erase Amber from his personal universe, but it's well known he still carries so much resentment and those scars she inflicted on him will never fully heal," revealed a source.

"So, for Cara to be dredging up dirt like this is really irritating and unnecessary from his viewpoint. It's like this brutal reminder to him that he was totally humiliated by Amber. Even if she didn't have an affair with Cara when they were married, they clearly couldn't wait to hook up and rub his face in it at a later date."

Delevingne, 33, said she first took notice of Heard, 40, on the set of the movie London Fields, in which Depp had an uncredited cameo.

"I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy," said Delevingne. "Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose."