John Wayne Bobbitt, Whose Ex-Wife Sliced Off His Privates, Has All His Toes Amputated After Battling Agonizing Condition

While some have suffered various forms of cancer, John was struck with the rare toxic disease, which causes nerve damage and contributes to the emergence of osteomyelitis, a bone infection that gives him ulcers and necessitates painful skin grafts.

Due to the infection, nerves in the feet, legs, hands, and arms are at risk of suffering irreparable damage.

The last of his operations in 2023 removed the rest of his toes and left him unable to work. He is now seeking a piece of the $1 billion compensation claim signed off by President Joe Biden at the White House two years ago.