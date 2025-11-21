John Travolta's On-Screen Son Dead Aged 33: Troubled 'Gotti' Actor Spencer LoFranco Passes Away as Brother Pays Emotional Tribute — 'You Lived A Life Only Some Could Dream Of'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
John Travolta's former co-star Spencer LoFranco who played his on-screen son in Gotto has died aged 33.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the star’s brother Santino confirmed his passing on Thursday, noting he died two days earlier.
On-Screen Son To Travolta's Mob Boss
Sharing a number of photos of Spencer as a child and in more recent times, he penned: "To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of.
"You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 - November 18, 2025."
Authorities in British Columbia are investigating Lofranco’s death, according to reports.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
The Toronto-born actor appeared in seven films between 2013 and 2018, including Angelina Jolie’s wartime drama Unbroken and Gotti, where he played Travolta’s onscreen son in the biopic of New York mob boss John Gotti.
Angelina Jolie Was Tragic Star's 'Dream Girl'
Speaking in 2014, Lofranco said he pursued acting from the age of 17, despite his father hoping he would follow a more traditional path into hockey or law.
He later trained at the New York Film Academy, securing roles in Jamesy Boy and At Middleton, his first screen credit.
His other work included Dixieland and Home (both 2015), and the 2016 drama King Cobra.
Speaking before he shot Unforgiven with Jolie, he said: "Growing up, Angelina Jolie was my dream girl. Now I'm going to shoot a movie with her.
"It's crazy. I tell people and they're like, 'Yeah… okay.' They don’t even believe me."
However, he hit hard times in 2018, the same year Gotti was released, when Lofranco revealed that he was homeless with his dog.
Face Tattoo Removal
In a YouTube video shared that June, the actor-turned-street-artist ate a "pizza mukbang" while sharing that he was currently living on the Venice Beach boardwalk.
Though Lofranco said sleeping on the beach was nice, he admitted that he was "fully exposed" because everyone is "always walking around."
"There's no privacy," he shared, adding that it's like he lives "in a glass house."
His death announcement comes a week after his last Instagram post, in which he seemed to be looking to the future.
He shared a selfie and expressed excitement over getting his face tattoo removed.
"I’m getting my face tattoo burned out so subscribe to my OnlyFans. Period the best is yet to come," he penned.
"The hair is on it way it’s got held up customs. Crazy."
Friends, family and fans have paid tribute to the star and share their condolences on social media underneath his final post.
One wrote: "Rest in peace sweet boy. I'll forever cherish our hours of talks about how important art is to this world n the things you were gonna do with your creations. I hope you’re forever creatingxoxo."
"Rest in peace Spencer. You will be missed," another shared.