John Travolta's On-Screen Son Dead Aged 33: Troubled 'Gotti' Actor Spencer LoFranco Passes Away as Brother Pays Emotional Tribute — 'You Lived A Life Only Some Could Dream Of'

Sharing a number of photos of Spencer as a child and in more recent times, he penned: "To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of.

"You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 - November 18, 2025."

Authorities in British Columbia are investigating Lofranco’s death, according to reports.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Toronto-born actor appeared in seven films between 2013 and 2018, including Angelina Jolie’s wartime drama Unbroken and Gotti, where he played Travolta’s onscreen son in the biopic of New York mob boss John Gotti.