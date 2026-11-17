"John has lived an extraordinary life, and there's so much he's never shared," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He's at an age where he wants to tell his story properly – the good, the bad and everything in between."

One controversy he will likely tackle is the Presley egg-donation allegations.

The allegations surfaced in a lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley's former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, against Priscilla's son, Navarone Garcia, 39.

According to the complaint, Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood, 65, told Kruse that Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, previously used Lisa Marie's eggs to achieve a pregnancy. Lockwood denied the story, saying: "That just sounds crazy. I have not heard anything about it."

The filing further alleges that Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, 37, subsequently supplied eggs used to conceive the couple's youngest son, Benjamin, now 16.