EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta 'Planning to Release Explosive New Memoir'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
John Travolta is throwing open the doors to his fiercely guarded private world by writing a memoir – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the tell-all will likely address his love life, how he overcame unimaginable tragedy, and the astonishing allegations linking his children to Elvis Presley's family.
The 72-year-old Grease star is currently shopping the memoir to publishers, sources said.
Lawsuit Makes Bizarre Claims About Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough's Eggs
"John has lived an extraordinary life, and there's so much he's never shared," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He's at an age where he wants to tell his story properly – the good, the bad and everything in between."
One controversy he will likely tackle is the Presley egg-donation allegations.
The allegations surfaced in a lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley's former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, against Priscilla's son, Navarone Garcia, 39.
According to the complaint, Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood, 65, told Kruse that Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, previously used Lisa Marie's eggs to achieve a pregnancy. Lockwood denied the story, saying: "That just sounds crazy. I have not heard anything about it."
The filing further alleges that Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, 37, subsequently supplied eggs used to conceive the couple's youngest son, Benjamin, now 16.
John Travolta's Planned Memoir Could Address Explosive Presley Family Allegations
The alleged arrangement involving Keough supposedly included compensation of $10,000 to $20,000 and a Jaguar, according to the complaint. Priscilla's attorney Marty Singer blasted the allegations as "shameful," adding, "These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case."
A memoir would give Travolta an opportunity to settle the matter once and for all.
His love story with Preston, who died in 2020 at the age of 57, will also be a big part of the book, along with the heartbreak of losing their son Jett, who died at age 16.
"Friends say John plans to open up about how loss changed him," said the insider. "Getting vulnerable shouldn't be a problem for him, because he's a sensitive man."
John Travolta's Tell-All May Expose Untold Hollywood Secrets and Tom Cruise Tensions
His relationship with his Grease sweetheart, the late Olivia Newton-John, will also be explored.
"Olivia will no doubt have a very special place in the book," said the source. "They had such a magical connection, and he's got decades of wonderful memories and stories about her that people have never heard."
Friends said Travolta will also tell the story of his climb to the top in this tough business. "There's all the Hollywood stuff — his struggle to make it and his life once his fame exploded," shared the insider. "He had some very wild times, and he's going to come clean."
Another intriguing subject he might explore? Tom Cruise.
"Even his complicated relationship with Tom is on the table," shared the source. "It's safe to say, when it comes to this book, nothing is off-limits."