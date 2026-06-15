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EXCLUSIVE: Look Who's Balking — John Travolta's Daughter Determined to Ground Jet-Setting Dad

john travoltas daughter wants ground jet setting dad
Source: MEGA

John Travolta's daughter is determined to curb her father's jet-setting lifestyle and travels.

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June 15 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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John Travolta is spending more time than ever flying his beloved planes, leaving loved ones, led by his eldest daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, increasingly nervous over him soaring at 50,000 feet and she's urging him to stop playing Russian roulette with his life, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The Saturday Night Fever legend boasted on his 72nd birthday Feb. 18 about earning his license to pilot a Bombardier Global Express, a luxury, long-range jet for business travel, after previously qualifying to fly Boeing 747, 707 and 737 passenger jets. The achievement has heightened concerns among those closest to him.

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Travolta's Flying Obsession Raises Concerns

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John Travolta said he earned his license to pilot a Bombardier Global Express jet after previously qualifying on several Boeing aircraft.
Source: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA

John Travolta said he earned his license to pilot a Bombardier Global Express jet after previously qualifying on several Boeing aircraft.

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"It's my birthday today! And I'm very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express! Thank you for all my birthday wishes," he wrote on social media.

Travolta previously revealed his love for flying began as a high schooler "when I was 15 years old [and] my school offered an aviation class, which started my second career."

Now his largest plane carries "a full service bar and kitchen... huge master bedroom" and a bathroom with a "rain shower and jacuzzi tub."

An insider noted: "John flies almost every day. He's obsessed and won't admit that there's any sort of added risk in his life based on how much he flies."

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Family Fears Disaster in Sky

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Ella Bleu Travolta is reportedly concerned about her father's frequent flying despite his long-standing passion for aviation.
Source: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Ella Bleu Travolta is reportedly concerned about her father's frequent flying despite his long-standing passion for aviation.

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But while he's been unscathed, fellow star pilot Harrison Ford has survived close calls. In 2015, he crashed a single-engine plane on a Venice, Calif., golf course breaking an arm, ankle and pelvis.

Earlier, in 1999, the Indiana Jones star crashed a helicopter during a training flight and luckily walked away unhurt.

Meanwhile John's oldest child Bleu, 26, sister of brother Benjamin, 15, whose actress mom, Kelly Preston, died at 57 from breast cancer in 2020, is said to be fearful about her dad's flying.

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John Refuses to Stay Grounded

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John's fellow star, Harrison Ford, survived multiple aviation accidents, including a 2015 plane crash and a 1999 helicopter training incident.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

John's fellow star, Harrison Ford, survived multiple aviation accidents, including a 2015 plane crash and a 1999 helicopter training incident.

Though a rep for John called our report "completely false," the insider told RadarOnline.com, "Anytime Ella, or anyone, points out their fears he insists it's safer than being in a car. He says he gets so many licenses to put his kids' minds at ease, so they will know he's as up on every detail as possible since he's always taking tests.

"His kids can't help but worry and they nag him about it all the time. He's the type of dad that would do anything for his kids but he just can't give up flying. It's his true passion."

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