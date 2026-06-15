EXCLUSIVE: Look Who's Balking — John Travolta's Daughter Determined to Ground Jet-Setting Dad

The Saturday Night Fever legend boasted on his 72nd birthday Feb. 18 about earning his license to pilot a Bombardier Global Express, a luxury, long-range jet for business travel, after previously qualifying to fly Boeing 747, 707 and 737 passenger jets. The achievement has heightened concerns among those closest to him.

John Travolta is spending more time than ever flying his beloved planes, leaving loved ones, led by his eldest daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta , increasingly nervous over him soaring at 50,000 feet and she's urging him to stop playing Russian roulette with his life, sources told RadarOnline.com .

John Travolta said he earned his license to pilot a Bombardier Global Express jet after previously qualifying on several Boeing aircraft.

"It's my birthday today! And I'm very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express! Thank you for all my birthday wishes," he wrote on social media.

Travolta previously revealed his love for flying began as a high schooler "when I was 15 years old [and] my school offered an aviation class, which started my second career."

Now his largest plane carries "a full service bar and kitchen... huge master bedroom" and a bathroom with a "rain shower and jacuzzi tub."

An insider noted: "John flies almost every day. He's obsessed and won't admit that there's any sort of added risk in his life based on how much he flies."