Celebrity deaths

John Lodge's Final Wish: The Moody Blues Singer and Bassist was 'Looking Forward' to Touring Soon Before His 'Sudden and Unexpected' Death at Age 82

john lodge
Source: mega

Singer and bassist John Lodge has passed away at age 82... but he was eager to tour.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

The Moody Blues singer and bassist John Lodge was preparing to head out on a multi-state tour in December, before his "unexpected" death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The legendary singer's family announced his passing on Friday, October 10. He was 82.

john lodge
Source: mega

Lodge's family shared the news in an emotional Facebook post.

Lodge and his Moody Blues bandmates had several hits in the late 1960s, including Nights in White Satin, Ride My See-Saw, and I’m Just a Singer in a Rock and Roll Band.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer not only sang, but also wrote many of the band's songs.

And Lodge was still on the road, entertaining fans decades later. In what would be one of his final posts on Instagram, Lodge shared his excitement about his upcoming month-long tour in December, with over a half-dozen stops planned in four different states, including California, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Source: @johnlodgemusic/instagram

A promotional post previewed: "The Moody Blues' John Lodge, 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' Tour starts on Dec 4 in Cerritos, CA. One incredible hit after another, taking you back in time to Moodies shows of the past!

"Joining John on stage are his 10,000 Light Years Band, plus Jon Davison of YES, all lovingly recreating these songs, songs that are that the soundtrack to John's life."

The post also included advice from an unnamed fan: "If you ever get the opportunity to see him live, you should do it, it’s a night well worth it."

Family's Emotional Message

John Lodge
Source: mega

Lodge was a member of The Moody Blues.

Lodge's family shared an emotional post on Facebook, announcing his passing.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us," the message reads.

"As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith.

"He was never happier than being on stage - he was 'Just a ‘Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon (vocalist with YES), and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans."

Love for Kids and Grandkids

John Locke
Source: mega

He and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The statement added that the singer's real love was quality time with his kids and grandkids.

"It gave him even more joy to be able to work with his daughter Emily and son Kristian and spend time watching his grandson John-Henry play football and dream of him playing for Birmingham City one day!"

'Passed Away Peacefully'

John Lodge
Source: mega

He was set to tour this December

While a cause of death was not given, the post indicated, "John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved-ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.

"We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness, and his absolute and never-ending support. We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us.

"As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith."

