John Lodge's Final Wish: The Moody Blues Singer and Bassist was 'Looking Forward' to Touring Soon Before His 'Sudden and Unexpected' Death at Age 82

Lodge and his Moody Blues bandmates had several hits in the late 1960s, including Nights in White Satin, Ride My See-Saw, and I’m Just a Singer in a Rock and Roll Band.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer not only sang, but also wrote many of the band's songs.

And Lodge was still on the road, entertaining fans decades later. In what would be one of his final posts on Instagram, Lodge shared his excitement about his upcoming month-long tour in December, with over a half-dozen stops planned in four different states, including California, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Texas.