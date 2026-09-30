'Unrecognizable' '90s Hunk Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Debuting New Look: 'What Has He Done?'
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 4:46 p.m. ET
John Cusack had fans doing a double take after the reclusive actor resurfaced on a recent podcast looking noticeably "refreshed," igniting plastic surgery speculation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 60-year-old star of beloved '80s and '90s hits including Say Anything..., High Fidelity, Con Air, and America's Sweethearts appeared nearly "unrecognizable" to some viewers decades after the height of his Hollywood heartthrob fame.
'What Has John Cusack Done To His Face?'
Cusack appeared on Josh Horowitz' Happy, Sad, Confused podcast on Monday, September 28, to discuss his iconic Hollywood movie roles, but it was his face that fans couldn't stop talking about.
"He looks like someone is behind him with their knee in his back, pulling his ears as hard as they can," one person snarked on X.
"What has John Cusack done to his face?! Oh my fellow Gen Xers, let's not do this. Age gracefully, age disgracefully, whatever -- but don't do this Barry Manilow c---," a second user , referring to the Copacabana singer's infamously taut face.
"Face lift gone too far," a third person guessed.
"Aside from stretching the skin beyond esthetic (sic) standards, he needs to dump the hair dye. Not a good look for a 60-year-old," a fourth person observed.
"Bleph surgery to upper and lower eyelids. Not recommended for men. See Kenny Rogers, Joe Biden etc.," a fifth person speculated about the type of work actor might have had done.
Blepharoplasty Work Becoming More Popular Among Male Stars
Upper and lower blepharoplasty — which lifts drooping upper lids and smooths the area beneath the eyes — can create a dramatically brighter, more youthful look. But experts warn that if too much tissue is removed or the skin is pulled too tightly, patients can be left with a hollowed-out or noticeably "wide-eyed" appearance.
"When rejuvenation efforts go just beyond equilibrium, the face can look refined but unnatural, crossing from refreshed to reconstructed," triple board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian previously told Radar about blepharoplasty.
The procedure has surged in popularity among Hollywood men, despite concerns that an overly aggressive result can create a softer, more feminized appearance.
Why John Cusack Cut Back on Acting Career
Cusack noticeably scaled back on acting over the years, complaining about the state of movie-making in a 2014 interview.
"My friend Joe Roth ran Disney," Cusack told The Guardian, referring to the Hollywood heavyweight who served as chairman of Walt Disney Studios from 1994 until 2000. "He made things like The Rock and Con Air to make shareholders happy, but then he also gave six or seven slots to people he liked."
"I got to make High Fidelity and Grosse Point Blank. Spike Lee got to make Summer of Sam. Wes Anderson got to make Rushmore. I had that memory of film, and that’s gone," the former movie heartthrob said about the "one for you, one for them" system that seemingly no longer exists.
John Cusack Is Now Writing Graphic Novels
Cusack added in his rant, "Now, it’s six for them – with a committee cutting the film who weren’t part of making it – and maybe one for you."
The Pushing Tin star has only acted in four projects since 2019, including Pursuit in 2022, Decoded in 2024, and 2025's Detective Chinatown 1900 and Fog of War.
Cusack is currently promoting his new graphic novel, Momo.