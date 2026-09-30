'Unrecognizable' '90s Hunk Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Debuting New Look: 'What Has He Done?'

Cusack appeared on Josh Horowitz' Happy, Sad, Confused podcast on Monday, September 28, to discuss his iconic Hollywood movie roles, but it was his face that fans couldn't stop talking about.

"He looks like someone is behind him with their knee in his back, pulling his ears as hard as they can," one person snarked on X.

"What has John Cusack done to his face?! Oh my fellow Gen Xers, let's not do this. Age gracefully, age disgracefully, whatever -- but don't do this Barry Manilow c---," a second user , referring to the Copacabana singer's infamously taut face.

"Face lift gone too far," a third person guessed.

"Aside from stretching the skin beyond esthetic (sic) standards, he needs to dump the hair dye. Not a good look for a 60-year-old," a fourth person observed.

"Bleph surgery to upper and lower eyelids. Not recommended for men. See Kenny Rogers, Joe Biden etc.," a fifth person speculated about the type of work actor might have had done.