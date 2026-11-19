Joe Rogan's Army Veteran Guest Accuses U.S. Government of Being a 'Worldwide Terrorist' in Explosive Rant Against Trump Over Iran War
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Army veteran Greg Anderson accused President Donald Trump and the U.S. government of failing to take responsibility for civilian deaths during the Iran war during his November 18 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."
Speaking with host Joe Rogan, the former member of the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment condemned the deadly February 28 strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran, and questioned the country's approach to military intervention overseas.
"I have arrived at a point where I truly believe the U.S. government is the worldwide terrorist," Anderson declared, arguing that Americans should be equally troubled by the deaths of civilians regardless of their nationality.
His comments came as scrutiny over the Minab attack continued to grow, with a United Nations fact-finding mission finding reasonable grounds to believe the United States committed war crimes in the strike.
Anderson Condemns Deadly Minab School Strike
Anderson focused much of the conversation on the attack that struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab on February 28, the opening day of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.
Iranian authorities reported that more than 150 people were killed. Subsequent investigations and reporting placed the death toll at more than 160, with most of the victims being children.
The responsibility for the attack initially remained disputed. However, a preliminary U.S. military assessment indicated that American forces were likely responsible, although investigators had not concluded at the time.
During the podcast, Rogan questioned whether the school had been deliberately targeted, describing that possibility as his "darkest thought."
Anderson agreed that the possibility deserved serious attention and criticized people who dismiss civilian deaths as an unavoidable consequence of warfare.
"I'm so f***ing sick of people saying, collateral damage is part of war," he said, challenging listeners to consider the suffering of the families involved.
"Yeah, they're somebody's f***ing daughters," he added.
Veteran Accuses Trump Of Avoiding Accountability
The veteran also aimed Trump's response to the school bombing, particularly his comments about images showing the aftermath of the attack.
In July, Trump suggested that images presented to him during a discussion about the strike could have been AI-generated. He also expressed doubt that investigators would produce a conclusive report, according to a CNN transcript.
Anderson argued that the president was not taking sufficient responsibility for the civilian casualties.
The issue has attracted further international scrutiny.
In September, a U.N.-mandated fact-finding mission reported reasonable grounds to believe the United States had committed war crimes in the Minab school strike, citing failures to adequately verify the target's military status.
Rogan and Anderson Discuss Cycle of Violence
The conversation also turned to how military interventions can create further hostility toward the United States.
Rogan referenced the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, arguing that overseas military operations can generate new resistance and resentment.
Anderson used a hypothetical involving his own daughters to explain why civilian casualties could have lasting consequences.
He suggested that someone whose children were killed by a foreign military might eventually turn toward terrorism out of anger and a desire for retaliation.
He clarified that he was not endorsing violence against American troops, noting that he had served in the military himself.
Anderson Claims Fellow Veterans Share His Views
Anderson also claimed that many former members of elite military units agree with his opposition to the strikes and his criticism of American foreign policy.
"I have hundreds of friends from those organizations, feel exactly how I feel," he said, referring to Delta Force operators, Navy SEALs, Army Rangers and Green Berets.
He argued that military experience gives veterans a different perspective on the human consequences of warfare.
The discussion comes as Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, has increasingly voiced criticism of some of the president's policies, including the Iran war.