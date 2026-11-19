Army veteran Greg Anderson accused President Donald Trump and the U.S. government of failing to take responsibility for civilian deaths during the Iran war during his November 18 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Speaking with host Joe Rogan, the former member of the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment condemned the deadly February 28 strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran, and questioned the country's approach to military intervention overseas.

"I have arrived at a point where I truly believe the U.S. government is the worldwide terrorist," Anderson declared, arguing that Americans should be equally troubled by the deaths of civilians regardless of their nationality.

His comments came as scrutiny over the Minab attack continued to grow, with a United Nations fact-finding mission finding reasonable grounds to believe the United States committed war crimes in the strike.