Joe Rogan Defends Abortion In Cases Of Raped Teenagers In Fiery Debate
Podcaster Joe Rogan got into a heated argument with Babylon Bee Founder and CEO Seth Dillon on Aug. 16, even bringing up his own daughter when contesting that abortion should be legal for rape victims. Radar has learned.
On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan debated with Dillon, who has long been opposed to abortion. He has said that abortion is health care like "rape is lovemaking." Dillon argued that abortion should be illegal, even in cases of rape.
That fired up Rogan, who responded, "There are women who have been raped who should not have to f****** carry some rapist's baby. There's women who have been sexually assaulted before the age of 14."
Dillon then said: "There are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now and are pro-life. They go around speaking and say how "I had a right to live." They will go around and make a case, and they were born of rape."
Rogan is father to a 14-year-old named Lola, whom he shares with his wife Jessica Ditzel along with their younger daughter, Rosy. He also is the stepfather of Ditzel's daughter, Kayja Rose, 23, from a previous relationship. Those are just many reasons Rogan can cite when speaking about women's rights.
"You don't have the right to tell a 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist's baby. Do you understand what you're saying? You don't have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist's baby," Rogan said. "You understand that it's a 14-year-old child. A 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?"
Dillon countered by saying that two wrongs don't make a right, according to the Daily Mail. "I don't think murder fixes a rape."
The two obviously have agreed to disagree.