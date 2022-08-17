Joe Rogan Defends Abortion In Cases Of Raped Teenagers In Fiery Debate

"You don't have the right to tell a 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist's baby. Do you understand what you're saying? You don't have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist's baby," Rogan said. "You understand that it's a 14-year-old child. A 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?"