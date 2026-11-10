EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manganiello Faces Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Claims

"A gentleman doesn't publicly humiliate his ex-wife," one Hollywood source said. "Sofia is beloved in this town. Joe made an enormous mistake."

But sources said his decision to revisit their troubled relationship in his new memoir, Bloodlines, is raising eyebrows among their famous folks.

The source added: "They're divorced. They've moved on. Why drag Sofia through it again just to sell a book?"

Meanwhile, Vergara has avoided a public confrontation over the memoir.

"Silence is working in her favor. Joe might sell books, but Sofia is winning the sympathy," the source said.