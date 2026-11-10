Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sofia Vergara
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manganiello Faces Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Claims

Joe Manganiello reportedly draws criticism over allegations involving his ex-wife, Sofia Vergara.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello has drawn criticism over allegations involving his ex-wife, Sofia Vergara.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Manganiello may have expected sympathy after revealing Sofia Vergara's alleged cruelty during their marriage, but he's not finding any in Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Manganiello Faces Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Revelations

Article continues below advertisement
Joe Manganiello is reportedly facing Hollywood criticism for revisiting his marriage to Sofia Vergara in his memoir, 'Bloodlines.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Joe Manganiello is reportedly facing Hollywood criticism for revisiting his marriage to Sofia Vergara in his memoir, 'Bloodlines.'

Article continues below advertisement

"A gentleman doesn't publicly humiliate his ex-wife," one Hollywood source said. "Sofia is beloved in this town. Joe made an enormous mistake."

But sources said his decision to revisit their troubled relationship in his new memoir, Bloodlines, is raising eyebrows among their famous folks.

The source added: "They're divorced. They've moved on. Why drag Sofia through it again just to sell a book?"

Meanwhile, Vergara has avoided a public confrontation over the memoir.

"Silence is working in her favor. Joe might sell books, but Sofia is winning the sympathy," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement
Sofia Vergara has reportedly avoided a public confrontation over her ex-husband's memoir.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

Sofia Vergara has reportedly avoided a public confrontation over her ex-husband's memoir.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Donnie Wahlberg recalls a terrifying private jet mishap and gives details of the frightening ordeal.

EXCLUSIVE: Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Terrifying Private Jet Mishap

Reba McEntire reportedly stands by Kelly Clarkson as tensions surrounding an ongoing feud intensify.

EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire Rallies Around Kelly Clarkson Amid Feud With Brooklyn Shop

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in a lavish Florida wedding back in November 2015.

After seven years of marriage, the Hollywood couple announced their split in July 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was finalized months later in April 2024.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.