EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manganiello Faces Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Claims
Nov. 10 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Joe Manganiello may have expected sympathy after revealing Sofia Vergara's alleged cruelty during their marriage, but he's not finding any in Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joe Manganiello Faces Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Revelations
"A gentleman doesn't publicly humiliate his ex-wife," one Hollywood source said. "Sofia is beloved in this town. Joe made an enormous mistake."
But sources said his decision to revisit their troubled relationship in his new memoir, Bloodlines, is raising eyebrows among their famous folks.
The source added: "They're divorced. They've moved on. Why drag Sofia through it again just to sell a book?"
Meanwhile, Vergara has avoided a public confrontation over the memoir.
"Silence is working in her favor. Joe might sell books, but Sofia is winning the sympathy," the source said.
Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in a lavish Florida wedding back in November 2015.
After seven years of marriage, the Hollywood couple announced their split in July 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.
Their divorce was finalized months later in April 2024.