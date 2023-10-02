'He's Wasting Away': Joe Biden, 80, Might Not Survive Another Term if Reelected, Experts Warn

Joe Biden has grown so frail that increasing numbers of Democrats and doctors reportedly fear the 80-year-old president will die before the end of his first term in 2025 — even as the aging politician stubbornly gears up for a reelection run, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders warn Biden is a shadow of his former self after being weighed down by medical woes and stroke-causing stress.

Article continues below advertisement

"Biden's physical and mental capacity seems to diminish with each passing month," retired U.S. Army Mai. Gen. Paul Vallely, an influential conservative, spilled to the National Enquirer. "It's embarrassing to have a leader who appears so infirm on the world stage." Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin — who has not treated Biden — confided that he's shocked at the president's apparently drastic deterioration since entering the White House in January 2021.

Source: MEGA Jill Biden came to her husband's health defense.

Article continues below advertisement

The commander-in-chief's personal physician has proclaimed him "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," and First Lady Jill Biden, 72, calls talk of her husband's failing faculties "ridiculous." But spies snitched Biden has blabbed about his impending mortality behind closed doors.

Biden's latest behavior raised renewed concerns over his cognitive abilities, sources squealed. In just one week, Biden falsely proclaimed he visited Ground Zero in 2001 the day after the September 11 terrorist attacks, incorrectly bragged about teaching at the University of Pennsylvania, and ended a pivotal press conference by announcing, "I tell you what — I don't know about you, but I'm going to bed!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA His son's impending legal issues add stress on the commander-in-chief.

The president's last official physical from November 2021, revealed he suffers from clot-causing AFib — an irregular heartbeat that increases the possibility of a stroke five-fold. One doc reveals Biden's history of brain aneurysms — which resulted in a five-minute blackout and two surgeries — also elevate his stroke risk.

Article continues below advertisement

A recent poll showed the public is deeply worried about the senior's stamina and potential senility. An Associated Press-NORC survey found 77 percent of Americans — including a stunning 69 percent of Democrats — believe Biden is too old to be effective for another four-year term.

Source: MEGA "The nightmare scenario is we get past the nominating process with President Biden as the nominee, and then he's no longer able to continue," one source said.

Article continues below advertisement

And 15 percent of those quizzed say words like "confused" or "slow" come to mind when they think of him. Sharon Sweda, the leader of the Democratic Party in Ohio's Lorain County, said, "We are all on a ticking clock. But when you're at his age that clock is ticking a little faster — and that's a concern for voters."

A Democratic lawmaker, who requested anonymity, frankly added, "The nightmare scenario is we get past the nominating process with President Biden as the nominee, and then he's no longer able to continue." Alarming new concerns over beleaguered Biden's health come as his only surviving son, Hunter, faces federal charges of lying on a gun application and Republicans gear up for blockbuster hearings that will seek to prove he profited from his 53-year-old kid's overseas influence peddling while serving as vice president to Barack Obama.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The White House PR rep denied the rumors.

Republicans are talking impeachment — despite Biden's assertions he's done nothing wrong and a White House PR rep insisting the president is fit as a fiddle and nowhere near death. "But the stress of the challenges Biden faces is assuredly pushing Joe to the edge and raising his blood pressure," said an insider. "It's tragic. He's wasting away in office rather than receiving the care he deserves." Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

Lieberman agrees, adding Biden should bow out of the 2024 race for the good of the country — and himself. "His prognosis is grim," he said of Biden. "The longer he stays in the White House and doesn't get adequate treatment, the quicker he is going to die."

Powered by RedCircle