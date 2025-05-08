Joe Biden's Wife Jill Gives Former President 'Signal' To Stop Answering Risky Questions — After Admitting He Wasn't Surprised Trump Beat Kamala
Joe Biden seemed to be shut down by his own wife Jill during a visit to The View Thursday, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former president dropped by the ABC program for just his second TV interview since leaving the White House, as he took responsibility for Donald Trump's big election win.
Joe, 82, was asked about critics claiming he suffered a sharp "cognitive decline" during his final year in office.
As he stammered through a response, the former president started to make a point, telling the hosts, "You know, one of the things."
Before he could finish his thought, he stopped suddenly – mid sentence – simply saying: "I've spoken enough."
Jill, 73, instantly picked up the rest of the question, as Joe stared down at the ground.
Sharp-eyed viewers took to X.com to speculate that Jill gave him some sort of predetermined "secret signal," like a nudge or kick, to get him to stop speaking.
The People Have Spoken
"Truly amazing stuff here," one person tweeted. "Joe Biden is asked about the books that have been written about his cognitive decline. He spends one minute struggling to answer the question while going on tangents about random things before handing it off to his wife who says he was perfectly fine, lol."
In the comments, followers agreed, with one arguing: "Another prime example of his decline that started way before his final year in office."
Another person agreed: "If Biden can’t answer simple questions without help, how can we trust him with leading our country? Leadership requires clarity and strength."
While one person slammed the former first lady: "Jill Biden needs to be charged with elder abuse...Just let the old man die in peace."
'I Wasn't Surprised'
Joe continued to stutter his way through the ladies' questions, and revealed he "wasn’t surprised" Kamala Harris lost to Trump, saying there were likely several reasons for her defeat – including sexism and racism of voters.
"I wasn’t surprised," he said frankly. "Not because I didn’t think the vice president wasn’t the most qualified person to be president. She is. She's qualified to be president of the United States of America.
He did say he was surprised, however, that Republicans went the "sexist route."
"I’ve never seen quite, uh, as successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country," he said, adding: "And a woman of mixed race.
"They played that fairly well."
Pamela Anderson Sparks Romance Rumors With Liam Neeson By Lauding Their 'Chemistry' Amid Taken Star's Revelation He's 'Madly In Love' With Ex-Baywatch Pin-Up
The View sit-down came just after Joe finally broke his silence on the demise of his presidency.
In his first televised interview since leaving office on January 20, Joe told the BBC it was always his plan to step aside after one term, but he became "so successful in our agenda, it was hard to say, 'I’m gonna stop now.'"
He explained: "I meant what I said when I started, that I’m preparing to hand this to the next generation... but things moved so quickly, and it made it difficult to walk away."