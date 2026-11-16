Joe Biden Says He's Mending His Relationship With Nancy Pelosi After Bitter Fallout Over His 2024 Election Exit: 'We Had Been Through Too Much Together'
Nov. 16 2026, Updated 1:08 p.m. ET
Former President Joe Biden has said that he has begun repairing his fractured friendship with Nancy Pelosi, revealing in his new memoir that the two already reunited over lunch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Their relationship deteriorated when the former House Speaker pushed him to abandon his 2024 reelection campaign.
Joe Biden Shares Details of Private Reunion
In his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, Biden described meeting Pelosi for an Italian lunch after months of estrangement following his withdrawal from the presidential race.
"We had been through too much together to allow a rift to go un-mended," Biden wrote. "We talked about life and family and politics."
Biden said they quickly returned to the familiarity of their longtime friendship, although they deliberately avoided discussing the confrontation that had driven them apart.
Biden's 2024 Withdrawal
The dispute began after Biden's June 27, 2024, presidential debate against Donald Trump, when his performance prompted Democratic leaders to question whether he should continue campaigning.
In his memoir, Biden accused Pelosi of working behind the scenes to persuade elected Democrats and convention delegates to withdraw their support. He also recalled that Pelosi challenged the information his advisers were providing about the election while making her own preference clear.
"She told me that I wasn't getting an honest assessment of where the race stood," Biden wrote.
Biden's Confrontation With Chuck Schumer
Biden also described a July 13, 2024, meeting with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who traveled to the president's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to urge him to withdraw.
"I told Schumer he had a lot of gumption... coming to my home and telling me to get out of the race," Biden penned.
He explained that he placed tremendous importance on loyalty and felt betrayed by political allies who had previously supported his presidency.
The Day Biden Withdrew
The memoir also provides a detailed account of July 21, 2024, when Biden formally ended his reelection campaign after weeks of mounting pressure.
Biden wrote that he first notified campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon of his decision at 1:04 p.m. Seven minutes later, he called Vice President Kamala Harris, who repeatedly asked whether he was certain about withdrawing.
He then contacted Democratic lawmakers, governors and longtime political allies, including former President Bill Clinton at 3:14 p.m.
Biden ultimately endorsed Harris, who secured the Democratic nomination before losing the November election to Trump.