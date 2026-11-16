Their relationship deteriorated when the former House Speaker pushed him to abandon his 2024 reelection campaign.

Former President Joe Biden has said that he has begun repairing his fractured friendship with Nancy Pelosi , revealing in his new memoir that the two already reunited over lunch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, Biden described meeting Pelosi for an Italian lunch after months of estrangement following his withdrawal from the presidential race.

"We had been through too much together to allow a rift to go un-mended," Biden wrote. "We talked about life and family and politics."

Biden said they quickly returned to the familiarity of their longtime friendship, although they deliberately avoided discussing the confrontation that had driven them apart.