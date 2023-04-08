Joanna Krupa Agrees To Joint Custody Of 4-Year-Old Daughter In Split From Husband Douglas Nunes
Joanna Krupa has responded to her estranged husband’s move in court for legal separation and the ex-Bravo star wants him cut off from any spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Real Housewives of Miami star and her ex are on the same page on the major issues.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Joanna’s businessman husband Douglas Nunes filed a petition to end their marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In his petition, he listed the date of marriage as July 5, 2018, and the date of separation as January 2, 2023. The couple shares a 3-year-old child named Asha-Leigh.
Douglas cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. He asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of Asha-Leigh.
Further, he asked the court to terminate Joanna’s right to any spousal support. He noted, “The exact nature and extent of the parties’ separate property is currently unknown and [Douglas] reserves his right to amend this Petition in the future, including at the time of trial.”
Douglas initially filed for divorce but has since updated to only seek a legal separation.
In her response, Joanna, who filed her response without a lawyer, agreed with Douglas on the date of separation. In addition, she believed joint custody of their child would be the best option.
The model asked the court to terminate both parties right to spousal support. All signs point to the divorce being wrapped up extremely quick.
Last year, Joanna posted an emotional video of her with her husband. She wrote, “My husband traveled several thousand miles to Poland to help people in need from Ukraine. I am very proud of [Douglas] along with our daughter that you decided to represent our family and to take an active part and support those in need. We try to help every day, even though I stayed with Asha in the US we work every day.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Joanna was previously married to her first husband Romain Zago. The two were married in 2013. The model filed for divorce in July 2017.