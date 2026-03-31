EXCLUSIVE: Battle for Jimmy Buffett's Millions — How Music Mogul's Widow Wants Full Control of $275M Estate

Before succumbing to a rare type of skin cancer in September 2023, the Margaritaville mogul gave his spouse of 46 years and his longtime financial adviser, shared control over his vast fortune – but she wants Mozenter removed after claiming he failed to "act responsibly and perform his duties," court documents state.

According to Jane's team, Mozenter was asked to resign prior to the legal fight erupting.

Instead, he reportedly filed his own petition seeking to remove Jane as a co-trustee of the estate.

The financial adviser's lawsuit claims that Jimmy wasn't confident in his wife's "ability to manage and control his assets," and that's why he was brought on as an executor.

But Jane claims Mozenter's the incompetent one, mismanaging Jimmy's massive assets.

Adding insult to injury, she says Mozenter allegedly acted "unprofessional and combative" toward her.

"Mr. Mozenter has belittled, disrespected and condescended to Mrs. Buffett in response to her reasonable requests for information," the widow's initial filing claimed.