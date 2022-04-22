Fast Food Faux Pas! Jessica Simpson Says Her Credit Card Was Declined At Taco Bell
So what's she doing at Taco Bell?
Getting her credit card declined, apparently.
“I am draining my bank account,” Simpson said on The Real on Tuesday. “I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I’m on a budget, ladies!”
Simpson, 41, said she has invested much of her money into her company, with which she plans to develop lines for boys and men, Page Six reports. The singer stated her confidence in such a venture.
“With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it,” she explained. “And I’m the person that you get mad at the blackjack table. I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”
In 2005, Simpson co-founded the Jessica Simpson Collection with her mother, Tina. They later sold the company to Sequential Brands Group Inc., which went bankrupt. After three years of legal battles, they took control of the company once again, Page Six reports.
“I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2021. “It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%.”
Simpson once again stated her confidence in sustaining the company's success. It's reportedly valued at $1 billion.
“My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG. TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us.
“We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us! #OwnYourself."