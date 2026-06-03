Jessica Simpson Reveals Booze 'Caused More Pain' as She Debuts Emotional New Song About Sobriety Journey — 'I'm Just a Work in Progress'
June 3 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Jessica Simpson is opening up about her past struggles with alcohol as she enters a new chapter in both her personal life and music career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer debuted an unreleased song inspired by her sobriety journey while delivering a heartfelt message about healing and self-forgiveness.
'I Realized That the Drinking Wasn't Numbing My Pain'
The 45-year-old performed Give It All Away during a concert at Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, California, on Monday, June 1, according to a video from The Hollywood Reporter.
Before launching into the emotional track, Simpson explained the deeply personal meaning behind the song.
Addressing the crowd, she revealed: "I realized that the drinking wasn't numbing my pain; it was actually causing more pain."
Simpson added: "In all honesty, I'm just a work in progress, and I celebrate each and every day that I feel alive and in my body, and I'm very proud of myself."
Simpson told fans she hoped the song's message would resonate with anyone facing their own challenges.
"It felt right to share this song with you, and I want all of you to know that you should have a little grace for yourself, and everything is gonna be okay if you just give it all away, and that's what this song is about," she said.
Halloween Wake-Up Call
Back in November 2025, the I Think I'm In Love With You hitmaker celebrated the eighth anniversary of getting sober.
In 2020, Simpson revealed the exact moment she knew she had to stop drinking while promoting her memoir Open Book, per Just Jared.
In part of the memoir, the singer recalled how October 31, 2017, became the day that changed her life.
Simpson wrote that she attended a school assembly for her daughter, Maxwell Drew, with her husband, Eric Johnson, at 7:30 a.m., after already having her first drink of the day.
Later, while her team helped dress her as Willie Nelson for Halloween festivities, Simpson admitted she "zoned out" as the day wore on, highlighting just how much alcohol had begun to take over her life.
Jessica Simpson 'Terrified' of Her Children's Reaction
The breaking point came when someone asked whether she wanted to help get her children ready for trick-or-treating, and Simpson realized she wasn't capable of doing so.
"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," she wrote. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."
Simpson revealed the shame continued into the following day. Simpson said she took an Ambien to fall asleep after the difficult realization, but woke up overwhelmed with guilt.
"I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them," she continued. "I hid until they left, then drank."