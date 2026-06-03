Jessica Simpson Reveals Booze 'Caused More Pain' as She Debuts Emotional New Song About Sobriety Journey — 'I'm Just a Work in Progress'

The 45-year-old performed Give It All Away during a concert at Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, California, on Monday, June 1, according to a video from The Hollywood Reporter.

Before launching into the emotional track, Simpson explained the deeply personal meaning behind the song.

Addressing the crowd, she revealed: "I realized that the drinking wasn't numbing my pain; it was actually causing more pain."

Simpson added: "In all honesty, I'm just a work in progress, and I celebrate each and every day that I feel alive and in my body, and I'm very proud of myself."