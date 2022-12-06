'Verbal Disturbance': Police Called to Jesse James' Texas Home Days Before His Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Filed For Divorce
Just days before Jesse James’ pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce from her notorious Casanova husband, the police were dispatched to their home in rural Texas following a 911 call for an explosive “verbal disturbance,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies raced to the home 20 miles west of Austin on November 28th at 6:43 PM – hours before Bonnie, 29, went on a furious no-holds bar social media rant skewering her West Coast Chopper founder hubby and three days before she officially pulled the plug on their marriage.
“We responded to a residence off [redacted] in Dripping Springs for a verbal disturbance,” Sheriff’s Spokesman Lt. Dennis Gutierrez, admitting he allegedly doesn’t have any details on the screaming match or who called 911.
“Deputies arrived and determined that no offense had taken place. Both parties agreed to separate for the night. Nothing further," he said.
Since no crime was reported, the deputies did not file an official police report — but they submitted an “informational" log sheet detailing where they went and why.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bonnie accused Jesse of infidelity last week only months after their June wedding. The two got hitched in a low-key ceremony in Texas on June 25.
"I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything," she claimed.
"I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN,” the former adult film star added.
"You want to ruin my life? Isolate me from everything and everyone?" Bonnie said. "Leave me with nothing. We will see." She also shared a photo of a sonogram captioned, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.”
The smooth-talking James responded on Instagram by telling Rotten, “Baby I didn't cheat on you I swear!!"
Jesse also posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail story that covered Bonnie’s allegations. He said, “Jeeeezzzzz my private life suuuure is interesting… Tried and Convicted just like that… No smoking gun, No salacious texts, No other woman coming forward??? What the Hell??”
He later went on to profess his love for his estranged wife but then claimed she was very emotional because “she’s pregnant and hormonal.”
On December 1, Bonnie slapped Jesse with a divorce petition charging the “marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities,” according to court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The scorned wife, who filed under her real name, Alaina Antoinnette James, even asked the judge to officially banish the surname “James” from her life and revert her back to Antoinnette Hicks.
But just before the case could get its engines’ hot, the feisty Bonnie filed a request to withdraw the petition. She explained the about-face on social media yesterday.
“I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone,” she said. “IN his defense and the reason I am back home is he didn’t say anything inappropriate he didn’t talk about 'having sex or meeting up with anyone.'”
She added, “That’s why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in.”
Bonnie’s divorce attorney Gregory S. Sisco refused to comment, according to a legal assistant who didn’t want to reveal her name.
The tattooed biker has already married and divorced four beautiful women: Karla James, Janine Lindemulder, Sandra Bullock, and Alexis DeJoria.
In 2010, after Sandra filed for divorce, Jesse issued a public apology, “There is only one person to blame for this whole situation, and that is me.”