'Verbal Disturbance': Police Called to Jesse James' Texas Home Days Before His Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Filed For Divorce

Just days before Jesse James’ pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce from her notorious Casanova husband, the police were dispatched to their home in rural Texas following a 911 call for an explosive “verbal disturbance,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies raced to the home 20 miles west of Austin on November 28th at 6:43 PM – hours before Bonnie, 29, went on a furious no-holds bar social media rant skewering her West Coast Chopper founder hubby and three days before she officially pulled the plug on their marriage.

“We responded to a residence off [redacted] in Dripping Springs for a verbal disturbance,” Sheriff’s Spokesman Lt. Dennis Gutierrez, admitting he allegedly doesn’t have any details on the screaming match or who called 911.