EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Jackson's Enemy — How Trailblazer Went to His Grave Believing Ex-Prez Obama Stole His Place in History
March 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Civil rights trailblazer and political groundbreaker Jesse Jackson went to his grave envying Barack Obama because he stole his dream of becoming the nation's first Black president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Both men are considered American icons, but they had a difficult relationship, as political insiders say they vied for their place in history.
Jackson Resented Obama's Rapid Rise
"Jackson always felt he did all the heavy lifting to pave the way for African Americans in politics and Obama leapfrogged him on his way to the White House," one Beltway historian exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Jackson was well on his way to Pennsylvania Avenue in his first run for president in 1984 when his campaign was derailed by revelations he used the antisemitic expression "Hymietown" when referring to New York City in a private conversation.
He was further embarrassed after initially denying he had used the word and was later forced to apologize, admitting it was "insensitive" and "wrong."
The incident forever tarnished his reputation, and he lost the Democratic nomination to Walter Mondale, and his bid four years later also came up short when Michael Dukakis got the nod.
Jackson's White House Hopes Collapsed
"He had lost the confidence of too many people to ever be a viable candidate for the White House," the source said.
Insiders said Obama's meteoric rise through the political ranks two decades later rankled the African American leader, who publicly criticized his political rival, once getting caught on a live mic during Obama's 2008 presidential run, saying: "Barack's been talking down to Black people. ... I want to cut his nuts off."
His remarks reportedly troubled members of the Black community, including his own son, former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. of Illinois – the co-chair of Obama's presidential campaign – who publicly blasted his dad.
Jackson's Obama Feud Turns Personal
"I'm deeply outraged and disappointed in Rev. Jackson's reckless statements about Sen. Barack Obama," the younger Jackson said. "His divisive and demeaning comments about the presumptive Democratic nominee – and I believe the next president of the United States – contradict his inspiring and courageous career."
Jackson also blasted Obama by saying he was "acting like he's white" after the future president's reaction to charges filed against six Black students in the beating of a white student in Jena, La., a racially charged case that sparked a national outcry.
He later apologized for the comments, but the remarks defined the uneasy relationship between them, according to insiders.
"Jesse looked at President Obama and saw the missed opportunity he brought upon himself," a source said. "He thought he stole his legacy."