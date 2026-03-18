"Jackson always felt he did all the heavy lifting to pave the way for African Americans in politics and Obama leapfrogged him on his way to the White House," one Beltway historian exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Jackson was well on his way to Pennsylvania Avenue in his first run for president in 1984 when his campaign was derailed by revelations he used the antisemitic expression "Hymietown" when referring to New York City in a private conversation.

He was further embarrassed after initially denying he had used the word and was later forced to apologize, admitting it was "insensitive" and "wrong."

The incident forever tarnished his reputation, and he lost the Democratic nomination to Walter Mondale, and his bid four years later also came up short when Michael Dukakis got the nod.