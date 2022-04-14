'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized, 'Not Doing Well' During Stressful Divorce
Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is in the hospital and "not doing well" as she battles her ongoing divorce.
“Please whomever is calling me and texting me [to] give me time to respond. … I need to get better,” the 35-year-old reality star wrote on Tuesday, April 12, via Instagram Stories. “My health comes before everything else.”
Pivarnick posted a video that showed she had an IV in her arm at the hospital.
“My immune systems [SIC] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world,” she said. “I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me.”
Pivarnick blames stress for the hospital visit.
Saying "stress is definitely a killer," she continued, "No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I've endured lately."
However, she ended her message with a hopeful tone.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. I’m just waiting to see it,” Pivarnick wrote. “I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he’s got big plans for me. i love you god.”
The MTV star is currently in the middle of a divorce from Chris Larangeira. He filed to end their marriage in January, citing "irreconcilable difference."
The duo married in November 2019.
“[Chris] didn’t want to go to therapy for a long time and it was like pulling teeth to get him to go. Eventually, he gives in this season and he goes with me,” she told US Magazine shortly before their divorce news broke for a second time. “Then I start going to therapy myself, which I really suggest to anybody out there that needs to find themselves or just needs to talk to somebody. I do it every week. I love it.”