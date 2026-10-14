EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara's Lifetime of Love and Laughs

Lucky for us, Stiller didn't listen to himself.

He and Anne, who were married for 61 years, would become one of America's most successful husband-and-wife comedy teams. They also raised two children together – actors Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller – and found success separately as actors.

"Jerry started us being a comedy team," said Anne in 2008. "He always thought I would be a great comedy partner."

Married six months after they met in 1953, the pair became members of the Compass Players, a theater group that would grow into Second City.

Each did serious theater, even appeared in New York's famed Shakespeare in the Park, but they became a hit in 1961 with a comedy routine about the differences between a short Jewish man and a tall Catholic woman who had nothing in common except their love.