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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara's Lifetime of Love and Laughs

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara shared a lifetime of love and laughter through marriage and comedy careers.
Source: MEGA

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara shared a lifetime of love and laughter through marriage and comedy careers.

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Oct. 14 2026, Updated 8:00 a.m. ET

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On their first date, Jerry Stiller stole a fork for Anne Meara, whose bachelorette apartment in New York City lacked cutlery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I've just become her accomplice in crime, I told myself," he wrote in his 2000 memoir, Married to Laughter: "What am I getting myself into, hanging out with New York actresses? They're all crazy."

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Stiller and Meara Became Comedy Gold

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Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller are the children of comedy partners Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.
Source: AP1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller are the children of comedy partners Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

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Lucky for us, Stiller didn't listen to himself.

He and Anne, who were married for 61 years, would become one of America's most successful husband-and-wife comedy teams. They also raised two children together – actors Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller – and found success separately as actors.

"Jerry started us being a comedy team," said Anne in 2008. "He always thought I would be a great comedy partner."

Married six months after they met in 1953, the pair became members of the Compass Players, a theater group that would grow into Second City.

Each did serious theater, even appeared in New York's famed Shakespeare in the Park, but they became a hit in 1961 with a comedy routine about the differences between a short Jewish man and a tall Catholic woman who had nothing in common except their love.

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Stiller and Meara Found Solo Success

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Appearances on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' brought Stiller and Meara to fame, former assistant Jody Einstein recalled.
Source: JM11 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Appearances on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' brought Stiller and Meara to fame, former assistant Jody Einstein recalled.

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"They were doing clubs, and a talent producer discovered them," Jody Einstein, their former assistant, recalled. "They started doing The Ed Sullivan Show, and that's what brought them to fame."

Like their backgrounds, their approaches to their work were very different, too. Anne learned a script quickly, while Jerry liked to stew over his lines. "She'd say, 'Leave me alone, I'm learning my lines.' She was just very sharp," recalled Einstein. "He would make little notes on the sides of the scripts and put paper clips on every single page.

He also had a mini tape recorder, and he would speak the lines to himself constantly."

On her own, Meara won an Emmy for writing, appeared on Broadway, and had recurring roles on Rhoda, Archie Bunker's Place, Sex and the City and Oz. Stiller, meanwhile, captured a new generation of fans playing Frank Costanza on Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on King of Queens. Maera played a recurring role on the latter series and married Arthur in the finale.

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Stiller and Meara Remembered With Love

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Einstein said the couple gave holiday gifts to every cast member of 'Seinfeld.'
Source: JM11 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Einstein said the couple gave holiday gifts to every cast member of 'Seinfeld.'

In show business, the pair was well liked and generous.

"They gave gifts to everybody," said Einstein of the couple's holiday list. "Every single person on the Seinfeld cast and every person who came on King of Queens would get something."

New York's Upper West Side, where they raised their family, remained their home base. Maera passed away in 2015 at age 85; Stiller lived until 2020, dying at age 92.

"I became very much a part of their family," said Einstein. "When you lose an employer and a friend like that, it's not just a job, it's emotional."

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