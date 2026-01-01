EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Renner Cruelly Trolled Over 'Deformed Face' in New 'Knives Out' Movie After Miracle Snowplow Accident Recovery

As RadarOnline.com reported, Renner suffered a near-fatal crash on 1 January 2023, sustaining 38 broken bones and describing how he briefly "died" and was able to see his own eyeball due to the severity of his injuries.

Jeremy Renner is facing a wave of warped trolling over his appearance in the new Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man, with fans comparing his looks to the deformed version of Tom Cruise 's crash-survivor character in Vanilla Sky and focusing on the scarring and facial movements resulting from the action star's 2023 snowplow accident .

Wake Up Dead Man marks the actor's first major film since the accident, and the production has been closely watched both for his performance and for how he has adapted to his injuries on set.

A source familiar with the film said, "Fans are definitely noticing how Jeremy's face moves differently after the accident, and some are cruelly comparing him to Tom Cruise's character in Vanilla Sky. They're zeroing in on the scars and the changes in his expressions in certain scenes, and sharing zoomed-in stills online to mock him. It's unfair, but that's the kind of trolling he is being subjected to, just for miraculously surviving his accident."

Another insider added, "He's been through so much physically, but he came back ready to work. People forget how intense that recovery was, and these trolls clearly have no idea how cruel they are being."