Ex-‘Jeopardy!’ Employee Files $3 Million Lawsuit Claiming He Was Fired After Drama With Co-workers

A former Jeopardy! employee has filed a bombshell 7-figure lawsuit claiming he was fired after lies were spread about him by coworkers, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Clay Jacobsen has filed a civil lawsuit against Quadra Productions claiming he was subjected to age discrimination.

In the suit, Jacobsen said he served as the associate Director and then Director of the television game show Jeopardy! From 2006 to February of 2022 when he “was terminated without cause.” Jacobsen said he was employed by Quadra Productions, who he claims improperly categorized as an independent contractor rather than an employee.

The ex-employee said he was terminated from his position “without cause.” He said he was advised that “various employees had made complaints against him which were false.” Jacobsen said, “the employees at issue were fabricating the bases for termination in attempt to advance their own careers.”

Source: mega

The former Director said he is over 40 years of age but was still performing “satisfactorily in his position and was replaced by younger employees.”

The man accuses the defendant of acting with “oppression, fraud, or malice in that Defendant has fabricated allegations that [Jacobsen] committed some wrongful acts.”

Source: mega

Jacobsen pointed to a paragraph in his contract that he claims said he cannot be fired without cause. “An employment for a specific term may be terminated at any time by the employer in case of any willful breach of duty by the employee in the course of his employment, or in case of his habitual neglect of his duty or continued incapacity to perform it.”

Jacobsen said he is owed $109k in regular compensation for the 2021-2022 Jeopardy! Broadcast season plus residuals for a grand total of $187k. The man has demanded in excess of $3 million dollars.

Source: @jeopardy/youtube

Alex Trebek, the show's longtime host died in 2021 at the age of 80. He was replaced as host by former contestant Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik.