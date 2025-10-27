EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Lopez is Being Branded a 'Liar' Over Her 'Loveless Victim Act' Since Ben Affleck Break-Up

The remark, intended as a moment of self-reflection, instead triggered an explosive response from Noa, 51, who was married to the star for just under a year in the late 1990s.

In a furious Instagram post, the Cuban-born personal trainer accused Lopez of hypocrisy and dishonesty, alleging that she was unfaithful during their marriage and had unfairly painted her exes as villains.

"Stop putting me down with your victim card," he wrote. "The problem isn't us – it's you. You've been loved more than once. I was faithful and devoted. You weren't."

A source close to Noa told us: "Ojani's been stewing over the way Jennifer talks about her past relationships for years, but this interview was the last straw. He feels she's rewriting their history to make herself look saintly and him like a villain. He says that's just not how it happened."

The couple met when Lopez was filming Blood and Wine in Miami in 1996, where Noa was working at a restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan.

They married the following year but divorced in 1998, just as Lopez's acting and music career began to take off.

At the time, she described the relationship as strained by fame, later telling Movieline that Noa struggled with her success.