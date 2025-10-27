EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Lopez is Being Branded a 'Liar' Over Her 'Loveless Victim Act' Since Ben Affleck Break-Up
Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:48 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is facing a fierce backlash after claiming she has "never been truly loved," with her first husband, Ojani Noa, now accusing her of rewriting history and painting herself as a victim in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old singer and actress recently made headlines after telling Howard Stern that none of her former partners had been "capable" of loving her.
Lopez, who finalized her divorce from 53-year-old Argo star Affleck earlier this year, insisted the problem wasn't that she was unlovable but that "they don't have it in them."
Ojani Noa Fires Back
The remark, intended as a moment of self-reflection, instead triggered an explosive response from Noa, 51, who was married to the star for just under a year in the late 1990s.
In a furious Instagram post, the Cuban-born personal trainer accused Lopez of hypocrisy and dishonesty, alleging that she was unfaithful during their marriage and had unfairly painted her exes as villains.
"Stop putting me down with your victim card," he wrote. "The problem isn't us – it's you. You've been loved more than once. I was faithful and devoted. You weren't."
A source close to Noa told us: "Ojani's been stewing over the way Jennifer talks about her past relationships for years, but this interview was the last straw. He feels she's rewriting their history to make herself look saintly and him like a villain. He says that's just not how it happened."
The couple met when Lopez was filming Blood and Wine in Miami in 1996, where Noa was working at a restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan.
They married the following year but divorced in 1998, just as Lopez's acting and music career began to take off.
At the time, she described the relationship as strained by fame, later telling Movieline that Noa struggled with her success.
Revisiting the Past
"This business is tougher on women who are doing better than men because men are raised to be the supporters," Lopez said in the interview. "Even my husband, I feel, has a lot of potential but he's not at the point where he'll make as much money as me. That's something he has to deal with."
Now, more than two decades later, Noa's remarks have reignited public scrutiny of Lopez's romantic history.
Lopez – who has been married four times and engaged twice – has long been open about her quest for lasting love, yet critics argue her latest comments contradict her past declarations about finding "the one" in Affleck.
Another insider close to Lopez said: "Jennifer believed she was simply being open about her experiences, but it's blown up in ways she didn't anticipate. She never imagined Ojani would hit back so hard, and now she's being labeled dishonest. She feels people have twisted her words – she wasn't blaming anyone, just expressing that she's never truly felt emotionally satisfied."
Heartbreak After Ben
Friends of the Hustlers star say Lopez has been deeply affected by the collapse of her marriage to Affleck, which ended in January after months of speculation about tensions between the pair.
They married in 2022 after rekindling their early-2000s romance, but insiders say Affleck's growing discomfort with Lopez's public persona contributed to their split.
A longtime friend said: "Jennifer's really hurting and confused right now. She honestly thought Ben was the one, so when it ended, it forced her to look at why things keep going wrong. That's what she was trying to express with that comment – it wasn't meant to criticize anyone, it was more a moment of vulnerability and fatigue."
Reputation on the Line
Yet while Lopez is reportedly exploring new ways to find love – including hiring an elite Hollywood matchmaker who charges up to $1 million – her public image has taken a hit. Noa's explosive claims have gone viral, prompting fans to question the sincerity of Lopez's self-styled "loveless victim" narrative.
For Lopez, who once sang Love Don't Cost a Thing, the fallout from her candid confession has proven that, when it comes to love – and reputation – honesty can carry a heavy price.