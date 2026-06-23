EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez is Boosting Her Boobs — Sources Say Diva Wants to Enhance Her Assets for the Single Life
June 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez splurged on a mood-boosting boob job soon after her divorce from Ben Affleck – and now the bottom-heavy beauty is considering a more colossal cup size as well as other nips and tucks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, J.Lo jumped at the chance to enhance her assets after her second-chance romance with Affleck flamed out in 2024 – but now the 56-year-old entertainer is mulling more tremendous tatas to match her naturally plush posterior.
J.Lo's Quest for Perfection Continues
An insider said: "She's a perfectionist – only the goalposts always change. Once she achieves something, she typically sees ways that it could be improved. That's the case with her boobs."
The Jenny From the Block singer recently showed off her buxom figure in a plunging corset blazer – a 2004 archival piece from Jean Paul Gaultier that she paired with a rose gold satin and lace skirt from the designer's 2014 collection.
J.Lo donned the glam outfit in New York City while promoting her recent rom-com Office Romance.
Singer Weighs Another Enhancement Procedure
"She always resisted getting them done. She was very proud to be all natural," the insider shared. "But now that she finally gave in and is so happy with the boost, she's started saying she didn't go quite big enough."
The source shared the Hustlers hottie is now "looking at her options."
The insider explained one might involve "some fat transfer to her cleavage" to make her rack fuller on top.
Singer Loves Fuller Bust Look
The source added: "She's wearing padded push-up bras right now to see how she feels with a bigger chest, and she loves how it looks. Her curves pop even more. It's a much easier surgery than getting fat added to her butt, so she's decided to put that surgery back on her wish list and focus on her chest.
"She does eventually want to get that done, but for now she will have some lipo on her waist, when they get the fat for her chest, and she's hoping that will make her booty look bigger by comparison."