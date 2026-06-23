EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez is Boosting Her Boobs — Sources Say Diva Wants to Enhance Her Assets for the Single Life

Jennifer Lopez splurged on a mood-boosting boob job soon after her divorce from Ben Affleck – and now the bottom-heavy beauty is considering a more colossal cup size as well as other nips and tucks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, J.Lo jumped at the chance to enhance her assets after her second-chance romance with Affleck flamed out in 2024 – but now the 56-year-old entertainer is mulling more tremendous tatas to match her naturally plush posterior.