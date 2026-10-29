Jennifer Lawrence 'Came Down Hard' After Unauthorized Crew Members Were Present During Nude Scene: 'They Need to Leave!'

Jennifer Lawrence said she confronted a film set after discovering crew members who had not been approved were present while she was filming a nude scene.

The Oscar-winning actress discussed the incident during the Oct. 28 episode of "Call Her Daddy," telling host Alex Cooper that she has become more willing to speak up as she has gained more standing in Hollywood.

The Hunger Games star did not identify the production involved.

"There was an instance on set where crew members who weren't approved when I was doing nudity were on set," Lawrence said. "And I came down hard on it."

She explained that her reaction was also about setting an example for younger performers who may feel less comfortable challenging people in positions of authority.