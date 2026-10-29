Jennifer Lawrence 'Came Down Hard' After Unauthorized Crew Members Were Present During Nude Scene: 'They Need to Leave!'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:12 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence said she confronted a film set after discovering crew members who had not been approved were present while she was filming a nude scene.
The Oscar-winning actress discussed the incident during the Oct. 28 episode of "Call Her Daddy," telling host Alex Cooper that she has become more willing to speak up as she has gained more standing in Hollywood.
The Hunger Games star did not identify the production involved.
"There was an instance on set where crew members who weren't approved when I was doing nudity were on set," Lawrence said. "And I came down hard on it."
She explained that her reaction was also about setting an example for younger performers who may feel less comfortable challenging people in positions of authority.
How The Incident Happened
Lawrence said the unauthorized crew members were present during a scene in which she was nude. She did not specify how many people were involved, who they were, or whether the production removed them from the set after she raised the issue.
The actress said she felt a responsibility to address the situation because of her experience in the industry.
"I speak up more because I'm also aware of the place that I have in the industry," Lawrence said.
She added that she wanted to make clear to those involved why allowing people who had not been approved to remain on set was unacceptable.
Why She Says She Spoke Up
For Lawrence, the concern went beyond her own comfort.
She said she thought about what could happen if an 18-year-old newcomer encountered a similar situation without having the same professional standing to push back.
"Do I say something and get a reputation for being difficult, or do I just let these people that I'm not comfortable see me naked?" Lawrence said.
She said she wanted to establish a principle that could help performers feel able to speak up when the agreed-upon boundaries for an intimate scene are not followed.
Industry Standards For Closed Sets
SAG-AFTRA's guidance recognizes the heightened vulnerability involved in scenes featuring nudity and simulated s*x.
The union's standards call for closed-set protocols and describe intimacy coordinators as advocates and liaisons who help productions maintain safety measures and continued consent during intimate scenes.
SAG-AFTRA's current Intimacy Coordinator Agreement also took effect Feb. 22, 2026, for covered new productions that began principal photography after that date.
The agreement requires applicable studio guidelines and finalized nudity or simulated-s*x riders to be provided to intimacy coordinators, with additional provisions governing their work on set.
Lawrence has previously discussed her own approach to intimacy coordinators.
While promoting "Die My Love" in 2025, she said she felt safe filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson and was unsure whether a coordinator was involved in a meaningful way.
What Lawrence Said About Being Labeled Difficult
Lawrence's comments made clear that she was concerned about the pressure a less-established performer might feel to stay silent.
"She's going to be in a position like, 'Do I say something and get a reputation for being difficult?'" Lawrence said. "Or do I just let these people that I'm not comfortable seeing me naked see me naked?"
She said it was important to explain to the people involved why the situation was not acceptable rather than simply objecting without context.
Lawrence did not identify the movie, the crew members, or the executives involved, so it is not possible to determine from her comments when or where the incident occurred.