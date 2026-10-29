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Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Says Bradley Cooper 'Didn't Like' Her Response After Their Heated 'Silver Linings Playbook' Kiss

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence recalled that Bradley Cooper did not like what she said after their kiss in 'Silver Linings Playback'

Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:17 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Lawrence is looking back on an awkward moment with Bradley Cooper after filming one of their most memorable scenes in "Silver Linings Playbook."

The Oscar winner, 36, recalled the exchange during her October 28 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

After filming the movie's final kissing scene with her co-star, Lawrence made a comment that she quickly realized had not landed the way she intended.

"I said, 'Aren't you so sick of kissing?' And he didn't like that," Lawrence recalled. "But I think he laughed."

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Jennifer Lawrence Asked Bradley Cooper If He Was Sick Of Kissing

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Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence said that Bradley Cooper laughed when she told him something

Lawrence said the awkward exchange happened after what she described as their "big makeout session" for the 2012 film.

She explained that she expected Cooper, 51, to play along with the joke. Instead, his reaction left her in an uncomfortable spot.

"It was one of those moments where you're like, 'Right?' And the other person's like, 'Oh,'" she said.

Despite the awkwardness, Lawrence clarified that Cooper did laugh afterward. Her recollection suggests the moment was more embarrassing than serious, particularly given how much attention their on-screen chemistry received.

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Lawrence Was Nervous To Meet Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence claimed that she was nervous when she first met Bradley Cooper

Lawrence also admitted that she was "definitely nervous" when she first met Cooper on the set of "Silver Linings Playbook."

At the time, Cooper was already a major star following "The Hangover," and Lawrence said he felt like the biggest celebrity she had ever encountered.

She joked about her reaction by recalling, "Watch this. Hold my beer."

The nerves did not prevent Lawrence from making an impression. She played Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow who develops a relationship with Cooper's Pat Solitano, a man returning home after spending time in a mental health facility.

The film became a major awards success, earning eight Oscar nominations. Lawrence won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.

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Their Kiss Later Won An MTV Movie Award

Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence said that the moment stuck with her because it was too real

The kissing scene also became part of the movie's awards-season legacy.

In 2013, Lawrence and Cooper won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for their performances in "Silver Linings Playbook." Cooper also won Best Male Performance, while Lawrence took home Best Female Performance.

Cooper had previously recalled another candid comment from Lawrence about their on-screen kisses. After one take, she reportedly told him he was a "wet kisser," a remark he later said was not a compliment.

The pair nonetheless maintained a strong professional relationship.

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Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper have previously recalled their kissing scenes on various occasions

"Silver Linings Playbook" was not the last time Lawrence and Cooper shared the screen.

The actors later appeared together in "American Hustle," "Serena," and "Joy," giving them several opportunities to work together after their Oscar-nominated collaboration.

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