Jennifer Lawrence Says Bradley Cooper 'Didn't Like' Her Response After Their Heated 'Silver Linings Playbook' Kiss

Jennifer Lawrence is looking back on an awkward moment with Bradley Cooper after filming one of their most memorable scenes in "Silver Linings Playbook."

The Oscar winner, 36, recalled the exchange during her October 28 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

After filming the movie's final kissing scene with her co-star, Lawrence made a comment that she quickly realized had not landed the way she intended.

"I said, 'Aren't you so sick of kissing?' And he didn't like that," Lawrence recalled. "But I think he laughed."