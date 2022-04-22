Louise's Comeback! Jennifer Hudson's 'SATC' Character Rumored To Return In Spinoff ... With A Twist

When asked last year if she would be open to returning for the reboot, the Dream Girls actress said absolutely. "I hope so! That would be cool. I'm down," J. Hud told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021.

Prior to that, the American Idol icon discussed being the first major Black female character in the show's 10 years with Essence magazine. During the movie, Carrie grows very close to Louise and even gifts her new friend with a Louis Vuitton purse.

"I hope I represent us well," she said. "It is such an honor to be the new character and African-American woman. Of all the people they could have chosen, I get to be The One."