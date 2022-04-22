Louise's Comeback! Jennifer Hudson's 'SATC' Character Rumored To Return In Spinoff ... With A Twist
Is it Louise's time to shine? Jennifer Hudson's beloved Sex and the City character is rumored to return for season two of the spinoff And Just Like That…
The powerhouse singer, 40, portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's sweet and hard-working assistant hailing from St. Louis in the first SATC film in 2008. Although Louise relocated to the Big Apple "to fall in love," she later returned to her hometown at the end of the movie.
Hudson previously teased that she would be open to making a comeback in the HBO Max revival and it looks like fans may finally get their wish fulfilled.
"Her character is allegedly being considered for season 2 of AJLT and *spoiler, spoiler, spoiler* the nice, innocent girl from St. Louis that Carrie met is gone, gone," an insider told showbiz Instagram account Deuxmoi on Friday, hinting that she'll be embracing her bad girl status this time around.
When asked last year if she would be open to returning for the reboot, the Dream Girls actress said absolutely. "I hope so! That would be cool. I'm down," J. Hud told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021.
Prior to that, the American Idol icon discussed being the first major Black female character in the show's 10 years with Essence magazine. During the movie, Carrie grows very close to Louise and even gifts her new friend with a Louis Vuitton purse.
"I hope I represent us well," she said. "It is such an honor to be the new character and African-American woman. Of all the people they could have chosen, I get to be The One."
In January 2021, SATC fans were overjoyed to learn that Sarah Jessica Parker would be reprising her role of the fashion-loving author alongside Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who played Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs. It was also confirmed that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the six-season series and two films, will not be in the spinoff.
AJLT was renewed for a second season in March 2022. Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, promised fans they have big "things in store" for the upcoming episodes.