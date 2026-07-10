EXCLUSIVE: Devastated 'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Being Supported by A-Listers and Her Ex-Husband As She Grapples With Grief Over Mom's Death

The heartfelt announcement prompted an outpouring of support from friends across Hollywood, including actor Josh Gad, actress Tracy Pollan, actor Richard E. Grant, and Grey's former husband Clark Gregg.

Gregg responded to the news with three heart emojis, while Gad wrote: "Sending you so much love."

Grey described Wilder as a "gorgeous and talented" woman whose promising acting career on the New York stage gave way to family life.

She reflected on the sacrifices her mother made and the values she instilled, saying they shaped both her childhood and her outlook on life.

The movie star added, "If she'd chosen ambition over my brother and me, we never would have had the mother we had. Her passion found other outlets: she was a lifelong activist, fiercely attuned to right and wrong. And for years, many people discovered her extraordinary eye through Wilder Place, her store on Melrose."

Grey noted: "She was brave and deep. I love you, Mom. Thank you for showing me how to do it all, even this, with grace."

Alongside the tribute, Grey posted a collection of black-and-white and sepia photographs showing Wilder throughout her life, including several images of the pair together.