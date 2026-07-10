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EXCLUSIVE: Devastated 'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Being Supported by A-Listers and Her Ex-Husband As She Grapples With Grief Over Mom's Death

Photo of Jennifer Grey and Jo WIlder
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Grey's mother, Jo Wilder, passed away on July 4.

July 10 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Grey is being comforted by a host of celebrity friends and her former husband after announcing the death of her mother, Jo Wilder, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with tributes pouring in as the Dirty Dancing star mourns the loss of the woman she called brave, graceful, and deeply inspiring.

Sources say the actress, 66, was "totally broken and devastated" as she revealed to the world in a social media post that Wilder died on July 4 aged 94 after choosing to spend her final days "on her own terms" following a lung cancer diagnosis received only a week earlier.

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Jennifer Grey on Mon: 'She Chose Grace Over Fear'

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Photo of Jo Wilder and Jennifer Grey's message
Source: @jennifergrey/Instagram

Grey announced the passing of her mother.

Grey shared the news in an emotional Instagram post while she prepares to reprise her role as Frances "Baby" Houseman in the long-awaited sequel to the 1987 hit Dirty Dancing.

She honored her mother's life as an actress who stepped away from the stage to raise a family with her former husband, Joel Grey.

The former couple also shares son James Katz, whose career is in the culinary industry.

Grey wrote online: "My mother, Jo Wilder, passed away on July 4th at 94 – by her own choosing, on her own terms, exactly as she lived."

She continued: "True to who she was, she chose grace over fear, understanding that leaving this world with dignity is an honor, not a tragedy."

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Hollywood Rallies Around Jennifer Grey

Photo of Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg
Source: MEGA

Grey's former husband, Clark Gregg, responded to the announcement with three heart emojis.

The heartfelt announcement prompted an outpouring of support from friends across Hollywood, including actor Josh Gad, actress Tracy Pollan, actor Richard E. Grant, and Grey's former husband Clark Gregg.

Gregg responded to the news with three heart emojis, while Gad wrote: "Sending you so much love."

Grey described Wilder as a "gorgeous and talented" woman whose promising acting career on the New York stage gave way to family life.

She reflected on the sacrifices her mother made and the values she instilled, saying they shaped both her childhood and her outlook on life.

The movie star added, "If she'd chosen ambition over my brother and me, we never would have had the mother we had. Her passion found other outlets: she was a lifelong activist, fiercely attuned to right and wrong. And for years, many people discovered her extraordinary eye through Wilder Place, her store on Melrose."

Grey noted: "She was brave and deep. I love you, Mom. Thank you for showing me how to do it all, even this, with grace."

Alongside the tribute, Grey posted a collection of black-and-white and sepia photographs showing Wilder throughout her life, including several images of the pair together.

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Unbreakable Mother-Daughter Bond

Photo of Jo Wilder
Source: @jennifergrey/Instagram

Grey celebrated her mother on Mother's Day in 2024.

Actress Maggie Wheeler also shared a heartfelt message of support, writing: "I have been thinking of you so much. I am lucky to have known your beautiful mother through the years of our friendship. She was fierce and kind and curious... and... she was deeply blessed with a daughter who showed her the most unwavering love and unwavering support."

Grey had often celebrated her mother publicly.

On Mother's Day in 2024, she posted a family photograph and wrote: "Had the best time today with my brother and this 92-year-old beauty!"

A year earlier, she shared another image with the caption: "And it all started with this ol' bird!" Grey said in 2022 she spoke to both of her parents every day.

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Jennifer Grey and the 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel

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Photo of Jennifer Grey
Source: MEGA

Grey confirmed she is working on the sequel of 'Dirty Dancing.'

Grey remains best known for starring opposite the late Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing, as well as appearing in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and winning Dancing with the Stars.

She is now working with director Jonathan Levine on the forthcoming Dirty Dancing sequel, produced by Lionsgate, with Grey returning as Baby almost four decades after the original film.

A source told us: "Jennifer needs all the support she can get at the moment, and it is coming from all corners, from her celeb friends to her ex-husband.

"She needs them all to lean on now, especially as she's now back in the spotlight thanks to the Dirty Dancing reboot."

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