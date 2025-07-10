Best Body Yet: Jennifer Aniston, 56, Shows Off Buff Arms and Long Legs in Just a Plunging Black Bodysuit in Sizzling Ad Campaign

Aniston donned a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, high-cut hips, and a black leather belt for the campaign, which featured the stunner in a series of four sizzling photos.

Her famous lush locks were styled in a windswept look as she gave a serious face while committed to giving off a powerful vibe.

Aniston sported ankle weights in one snapshot while sitting on the Pvolve mat and resting her hand against a small medicine ball. She's called the workout a "game changer" that has helped keep the starlet in tip-top shape as she ages.

“After training with Pvolve for almost four years, I’ve learned there's so much we can do to counteract the natural changes our bodies experience ... we can become stronger than ever" with the method, the star gushed while promoting the new campaign.