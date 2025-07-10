Your tip
Jennifer Aniston

Best Body Yet: Jennifer Aniston, 56, Shows Off Buff Arms and Long Legs in Just a Plunging Black Bodysuit in Sizzling Ad Campaign

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston flaunted her ripped physique in a sizzling new ad campaign.

July 10 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has proved that at the age of 56, she's never looked better by flaunting her incredible figure in a plunging black bodysuit for a new Pvolve ad campaign, and RadarOnline.com has the smoldering photos.

The Friends alum showed off how the fitness routine, which she has been the face of since 2023, has resulted in wildly buff arms as she pulled up on an exercise band in photos released on Thursday, July 10.

A Killer Body

jennifer aniston shows off arm muscles
Source: MEGA

Aniston donned a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline for the snaps.

Aniston donned a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, high-cut hips, and a black leather belt for the campaign, which featured the stunner in a series of four sizzling photos.

Her famous lush locks were styled in a windswept look as she gave a serious face while committed to giving off a powerful vibe.

Aniston sported ankle weights in one snapshot while sitting on the Pvolve mat and resting her hand against a small medicine ball. She's called the workout a "game changer" that has helped keep the starlet in tip-top shape as she ages.

“After training with Pvolve for almost four years, I’ve learned there's so much we can do to counteract the natural changes our bodies experience ... we can become stronger than ever" with the method, the star gushed while promoting the new campaign.

She Used to 'Torture' Herself With Exercise

Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Buff Arms & Legs in Plunging Bodysuit Photos
Source: MEGA

Aniston just keeps looking better with age.

"I used to torture myself," the Emmy winner previously said about her prior exercise habits before taking up the low-impact workout. "I’d get up so early in the morning so I could get that hour of a workout in, and you would just be burnt out by the end of the day. And your body just doesn’t need to work that hard."

She added: "What’s changed for me in a big way was, if I didn’t get that five-to-six-day-a-week workout in and it wasn’t a good solid hour of sweating, I’d feel I’d failed myself. So it’s all this dialogue that we have to shift and change."

Aniston called the fitness routine "way more sustainable than any other workout that I have done," as she is "very mindful" of her movements.

Pvolve involves working the body in side-to-side, front-to-back, and rotational motions, activating key muscle groups to create strength while improving mobility.

A New Man for Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Buff Arms & Legs in Plunging Bodysuit Photos
Source: MEGA

The actress has been linked to hypnotist Jim Curtis.

Aniston's sizzling new ad campaign dropped shortly after she was spotted with hunky life coach Jim Curtis as they celebrated the Fourth of July weekend in Mallorca, Spain, which RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday, July 8.

Curtis appeared to already be part of Aniston's tight-knit inner circle, as she was seen happily introducing him to pals Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, as the group enjoyed a yacht party.

The duo was previously spotted together in June at the luxury Ventana Big Sur hotel along the scenic Northern California coastline.

Hints About Her New Man

Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Buff Arms & Legs in Plunging Bodysuit Photos
Source: MEGA

Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux divorced in 2018.

Aniston has given plenty of clues that she's a fan of the hypnotist. In May, she told fans she was reading Curtis' book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness.

The month prior, she revealed she'd turned to hypnosis to help get over her fear of flying, calling the therapy "shockingly good!"

Aniston has also liked numerous posts on Curtis' Instagram page.

