Jennie Garth Meltdown: 'Beverly Hills 90210' star Had Stomach Pumped After Booze and Pills Splurge Amid Divorce from Husband

The star admits she drank heavily to cope with the trauma of the break-up and ended up in rehab following her hospital scare.

Garth explained: "I spent a good amount of years being hurt, sad, just tormented by it, and it eked out into all aspects of my life.

"I noticed my light really dimming. I wasn't putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror. I could look at the negative impact that that kind of grief and anger was having on me."

She continued: "And there was a weird switch where one day I just said, 'I don't want to carry this anymore. It's impacting my relationships and how I feel about myself. I've got to let it go. I've got to forgive him.'"