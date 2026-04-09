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Home > News > Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth Meltdown: 'Beverly Hills 90210' star Had Stomach Pumped After Booze and Pills Splurge Amid Divorce from Husband

picture of Jennie Garth
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth has revealed she had her stomach pumped after a booze and pills splurge in the midst of the breakdown of her marriage.

April 9 2026, Published 8:08 a.m. ET

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Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth had her stomach pumped after splurging on booze and pills in the midst of her marriage breakdown.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 54, opened up about the heartbreaking fall-out of her 11-year marriage to second husband Peter Facinelli, which ended in divorce in 2013, in her new memoir I Choose Me.

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'I Was Tormented By It'

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picture of Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli
Source: MEGA

Garth drank heavily to cope with trauma of marriage split with Peter Facinelli.

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The star admits she drank heavily to cope with the trauma of the break-up and ended up in rehab following her hospital scare.

Garth explained: "I spent a good amount of years being hurt, sad, just tormented by it, and it eked out into all aspects of my life.

"I noticed my light really dimming. I wasn't putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror. I could look at the negative impact that that kind of grief and anger was having on me."

She continued: "And there was a weird switch where one day I just said, 'I don't want to carry this anymore. It's impacting my relationships and how I feel about myself. I've got to let it go. I've got to forgive him.'"

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Blindsided By Divorce

picture of Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli
Source: MEGA

The couple welcomed three daughters before Facinelli asked for a divorce.

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Garth and Facinelli, 52, met on the set of the TV movie An Unfinished Affair in 1995 and tied the knot in 2001.

They welcomed three daughters together – Luca, 28, Lola, 23, and Fiona, 19 – before the Twilight actor blindsided Garth and asked for a divorce in March 2012.

The actress previously detailed the end of her and Facinelli's marriage in her 2014 memoir, Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde.

“The ground that had been cracking and shifting finally split open and pretty much swallowed me whole: Peter came home, and told me that he didn’t think he wanted to be married to me any longer, and he thought it best that we separate so that we could get a better sense of where we stood with each other,” she wrote.

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Moved On With New Man

picture of jennie garth and dave abrams
Source: MEGA

The actress, here with youngest daughter Fiona, moved on with Dave Abrams and married in 2015.

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But Garth bounced back, got sober and moved on with actor Dave Abrams.

The couple married in 2015 and, despite separating for nearly a year following two consecutive miscarriages, live together in Southern California.

She said: "I really wanted to give Dave a baby because he was young and all of his friends were having kids and I just thought that's what he needed.

"It all comes down to people-pleasing. Once you really get to the core of what you want for your life? That's when everything seems to get easier."

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picture of jennie garth
Source: MEGA

Garth now has a healthy relationship with his ex-husband.

Garth and Facinelli have also since made amends and co-parent their three daughters together as friends.

He even took Garth and Abrams, 44, in amid the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025.

Facinelli met his fiancée of six years, Lily Anne Harrison, on the dating app Raya, and she wrote and starred in his upcoming fourth directorial feature, Grace Period.

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