Jenna Ortega's Alleged Ego Ruffles Feathers on 'Beetlejuice 2' Set: Report
Rising star Jenna Ortega, 21, apparently isn't intimidated by the A-list talent she's working with on Beetlejuice 2 after landing the film's lead role.
According to a shocking report, the 21-year-old actress has been prancing around the set acting like the queen bee and has ruffled feathers in the process, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While sources claim Ortega's oversized ego has caused somewhat of a stir on set, the actress is just being herself.
"Jenna is cocky, confident, and born to do this kind of work," an insider dished to the National Enquirer.
"She loves being the center of a high-pressure production with some of the biggest names in the industry."
The former child star showed off her acting chops in the Scream movies as well as playing the title role in the Netflix hit Wednesday. Now, she's going toe to toe with director Tim Burton and co-stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton in a film produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B company.
"These are people who collectively have decades and decades more experience than Jenna, but they've never encountered a natural-born diva like her," the source said.
"She has the talent, and she's built up a huge fan base, but she won't be winning any Miss Congeniality prizes for her attitude on set," the tipster continued. "She's there to score points and nail scenes, usually on the first take, but clearly not there to make friends."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ortega's reps for comment.
This isn't the first time Ortega has been accused of having a foul attitude behind the scenes.
As this outlet previously reported, producer and filmmaker Steven DeKnight slammed the actress for being "entitled" and "beyond toxic."
DeKnight aired his grievances on Twitter after Ortega dished about Wednesday drama on an episode of Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast.
During the interview, Ortega admitted she acted "almost unprofessional" at times while filming the Netflix show because of its content material. DeKnight took offense to her remarks and called her out online, "You don’t s--- on your writers in public. It’s bad form in this business."
The producer then accused Ortega of "throwing" her "colleagues under the bus publicly" over disagreements in writing styles.
"She’s young, so maybe she doesn’t know any better (but she should)," DeKnight wrote. "She should also ask herself how she would feel if the showrunners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material."