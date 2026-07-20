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EXCLUSIVE: Fans Hating on Jenna Ortega's New Man — Why Starlet is Catching Flak for Hooking Up With Musician

jenna ortega backlash rumored romance musician
Source: MEGA; @ELIAS.RONNENFELT/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Ortega faces backlash over her rumored romance with a musician amid fans' criticism.

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July 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Wednesday's Jenna Ortega is getting heat from fans who object to her romance with controversial Danish musician Elias Ronnenfelt.

The 23-year-old starlet and Ronnenfelt, 34, frontman of the Copenhagen-based rock band Iceage, were first linked in late 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Long-Distance Romance Defies the Odds

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Elias Ronnenfelt's relationship with Jenna Ortega has drawn criticism from some fans over his past controversies.
Source: @ELIAS.RONNENFELT/INSTAGRAM

Elias Ronnenfelt's relationship with Jenna Ortega has drawn criticism from some fans over his past controversies.

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"As busy as she and Elias both are, they have somehow managed to keep the momentum going in their mostly long-distance romance, and the fact that Jenna is in Europe a lot for work means she's not having to cross the Atlantic every time she wants to see that guy," an insider said.

In the past, Iceage has been accused of using neo-Nazi and fascist imagery. But in 2021, Ronnenfelt said, "We are most definitely not right wing, and we don't have any sympathy or leanings to that side."

The insider explained: "He's an edgy character, sure. But that's part of the draw for Jenna, who is so defiant and nonconformist in her personal life. She's never going to date somebody just because her entourage thinks it's a good idea or because they might look cool on a red carpet together."

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Jenna Ignores Fans' Relationship Backlash

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An insider claimed Ortega is unfazed by fans' objections to her relationship with Elias Ronnenfelt.
Source: MEGA; @ELIAS.RONNENFELT/INSTAGRAM

An insider claimed Ortega is unfazed by fans' objections to her relationship with Elias Ronnenfelt.

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The insider added: "By the same token, she's happy to ignore her fans' pleas to find a more socially acceptable relationship.

"No matter what, she marches to the beat of her own drummer and she didn't get this far wringing her hands over her public image or second-guessing her own instincts.

"She's going to do things her way and that's something everybody just has to accept."

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