EXCLUSIVE: Fans Hating on Jenna Ortega's New Man — Why Starlet is Catching Flak for Hooking Up With Musician

"As busy as she and Elias both are, they have somehow managed to keep the momentum going in their mostly long-distance romance, and the fact that Jenna is in Europe a lot for work means she's not having to cross the Atlantic every time she wants to see that guy," an insider said.

In the past, Iceage has been accused of using neo-Nazi and fascist imagery. But in 2021, Ronnenfelt said, "We are most definitely not right wing, and we don't have any sympathy or leanings to that side."

The insider explained: "He's an edgy character, sure. But that's part of the draw for Jenna, who is so defiant and nonconformist in her personal life. She's never going to date somebody just because her entourage thinks it's a good idea or because they might look cool on a red carpet together."