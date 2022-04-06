Actress Jena Malone 'Started Chasing' Man Who Allegedly Violently Abused A Small Dog: 'It Was Absolutely Horrific' To Witness

Actress Jena Malone was one of many Hollywood locals quick to take action after allegedly seeing a man abusing a small dog on a leash.

"I pulled over and started chasing him," the Antebellum star said in a video shared by NBC on Tuesday, noting she was driving by on Sunset Boulevard at the time. "It's absolutely not OK."

After witnessing the sight, a group intervened by rescuing the dog and beating the man in a shocking altercation caught on camera.