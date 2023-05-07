Jen Garner 'Not Ready To Wed Again' Despite John Miller Romance Thriving: Sources
Jen Garner is thriving professionally and personally. Not only is the 51-year-old starring in the buzzy new Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, but her four-year romance with CaliBurger CEO John Miller, 45, is better than ever, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She's also successfully co-parenting Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
"Jen spent so many years prioritizing her children," said the source, "but she's in a place now where she feels she can focus on herself a bit more."
Accepting that her kids would grow up children of divorce was "difficult," explained the insider. "But Jen feels the kids are now older, more independent and settled in their new normal" — which means splitting time between Jen's place and Ben and stepmom J Lo's home.
"Jen doesn't feel guilty enjoying her life. When the kids are with Ben and Jennifer, she relishes spending that time with John, who's been an understanding partner. Although Jen's not ready to wed again."
She's also made peace with the foot-in-mouth comments that Ben has made about their relationship.
As RadarOnline.com reported, he sparked outrage in 2021 when he said part of the reason he drank "was because I was trapped" in his marriage with Garner. He later claimed his comments were "mischaracterized."
More recently, in April, Ben gushed that J Lo is "the most gorgeous woman in the world," bragging that she "just eats whatever she wants... cookies, ice cream, everything."
While his female fans were less than impressed with his comments, our source said Jen was "unfazed."
"Ben may say the wrong things, and J Lo may enjoy being in the spotlight a lot more than Jen ever will, but Jen knows that's who they are, and she knows who she is."
She's come a long way since the heartbreak of her divorce from Ben in 2018.
"He has his new life, and she has hers, and she's OK with that. She can even poke a little fun at him now," the pal said. "She went through a lot with Ben because of his battle with addiction. It's taken years for Jen to find herself again."
Jen has finally found a balance in her life that previously eluded her.
"She's in the sweet spot with her family and career," said the source. "She's excited for this next chapter."