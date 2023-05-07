Jen Garner 'Not Ready To Wed Again' Despite John Miller Romance Thriving: Sources

Jen Garner is thriving professionally and personally. Not only is the 51-year-old starring in the buzzy new Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, but her four-year romance with CaliBurger CEO John Miller, 45, is better than ever, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She's also successfully co-parenting Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.